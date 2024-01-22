Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro are on sale at a bonkers price with a 1-year warranty included

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Are you a hardcore Apple fan in the market for some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones out there but simply cannot bring yourself to spend the insane amount of money most major US retailers continue to charge for the ancient 2020-released AirPods Max?

You should know that Apple also owns Beats, and the consumer audio label founded by none other than Dr. Dre back in 2006 sells such premium products as the Studio Pro at reasonable prices of $350 (or less) nowadays. We're sure you're interested in the "less" part of that equation, and while Amazon can only hook you up with a $50 discount at the time of this writing, Amazon-owned Woot allows bargain hunters to save a whopping 210 bucks until February 1.

Beats Studio Pro

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Four Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included
Of course, there are no guarantees that this crazy new deal will actually last that long, as Woot's undoubtedly limited inventory could crumble under the pressure of your demand at any given moment in the next few days... or even hours.

As you might suspect, a deep and totally unprecedented price cut like this cannot come completely without restrictions, strings, or "catches", although as those things go, it certainly doesn't feel like you're looking at an absolute deal breaker here.

All you need to be okay with is the "grade A refurbished" condition of these ultra-affordable Beats Studio Pro units on special sale in no less than four color options. That sounds... less than ideal, but Woot will give you a 1-year limited warranty with your massively marked-down over-ear refurbs, which are guaranteed to provide "like-new functionality" and present "minimal cosmetic damage not noticeable at arm's length."

That's really not the worst compromise you could make for such a bonkers discount on a pair of decidedly high-end headphones with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, personalized spatial audio, Class 1 Bluetooth, up to 40 hours of battery life, and native support for both iPhones and Android handsets. You basically can't do better right now at under two Benjamins, let alone at $139.99, no matter which of the two mobile platforms you prefer and whether you're a big Apple fan or not.

