Amazon has Apple's excellent Beats Solo3 headphones on sale at a huge discount





Released all the way back in 2016, the "high-performance" Bluetooth wireless Beats Solo3 can still be a more than decent budget-friendly alternative to higher-end Apple products like the AirPods Max and Beats Studio3, especially at a massively reduced price.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Apple W1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Three Colors $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





50 percent certainly qualifies as massive, slashing a cool hundred bucks off the $200 or so normally charged by retailers like Amazon and Target. The latter, mind you, runs the exact same sale as the former at the time of this writing, but Amazon's deal has no expiration date while covering a grand total of three instead of just two color options.





You can get the half-off Solo3 with a mind-blowing battery life of up to 40 hours between charges in your choice of black, rose gold, or "citrus red" flavors, and at least in theory, there's no reason to hurry.





But although we've seen this exact same discount offered a few times before, the last time was nearly a year ago , so we wouldn't be shocked if the hot new (repeat) deal were to in fact expire in a couple of days and only return on Black Friday.





In addition to the incredible aforementioned uninterrupted music listening time, these ultra-affordable on-ear bad boys also have Apple W1 processing power going for them, as well as Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, Spatial Audio support, native compatibility with both iPhones and Android handsets, "all-day" comfort, and Fast Fuel capabilities.





Obviously, you will have to make do without active noise cancellation technology at this price and with this design, but otherwise, it's hard to find a sensible reason to snub Apple 's Beats Solo3 in favor of something costing $300, $400, or $500.