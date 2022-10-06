Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price

Deals
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
If you're in the market for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones this holiday season and would rather go the good old fashioned over-ear purchase route than opt for a "modern" in-ear "true" wireless model, you might as well cross one item off your Christmas shopping list and snap up the Beats Studio3 right now.

Normally available for an arguably excessive $349.99 and repeatedly marked down to $250, $200, and even $170 over the last 12 months or so, these bad boys can be currently had for as little as 150 bucks as part of Target's big three-day early Black Friday 2022 blowout.

As far as we know, this marks a new all-time low price for the 2017-released Beats Studio3, which may not include all the latest technologies and capabilities baked by Apple into the newer AirPods Max but are certainly still worth well more than $149.99.

Their very solid 4.2-star Target customer ratings average clearly proves just that, and the user reviews at other major US retailers are similarly if not more impressive, even if you only look at the most recent such feedback.

Perhaps the greatest sign this is indeed a killer Black Friday-grade deal you absolutely do not want to miss, of course, is that three of the four colors typically sold at Target are already out of stock, leaving you with just one "Shadow Gray" option... if you hurry.

The AirPods Max, remember, are regularly priced at a whopping $549 and rarely discounted below the $449 mark. Incredibly enough, Apple's significantly cheaper Beats-branded Studio3 cans promise to offer better battery life of "up to 22 hours" of uninterrupted listening time compared to their fancier "cousin" while packing advanced noise cancellation technology of their own and delivering "premium" sound with support for Spatial Audio (among others) and both native Android and iOS compatibility. Talk about a bang-for-buck champion!
