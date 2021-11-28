The Beats Solo3 headphones are half price in time for Cyber Monday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Amazon is running a Cyber Monday promotion on the rose gold color version of the headphones, and you can get them for just $99.99 . It’s the latest Beats Solo model, featuring the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity.



The Beats Solo3 headphones feature a premium and durable design, and the cushions are adjustable for maximum comfort. You can get up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge and with fast fuel technology, every 5 minutes of charging will get you 3 hours of listening time when the battery drains out.



These are compatible with iOS and Android devices, and the only downside of this deal is that you must get the Rose Gold or the Black versions in order to get them at half price. Fancy something different? Check out our Best Black Friday 2021 wireless headphones deals

The Beats Solo3 headphones are one of the best-selling products in the audio department and given their $200 price tag, they can’t be considered cheap. There’s a Cyber Monday deal, however, that can get you this Apple product at half price.