Apple's Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are on sale at a crazy low price (brand-new)





If you're unwilling to wait for this long overdue upgrade and facelift of the 2016-released wireless earphones with a flexible cord and earhooks in tow, the third-gen model is arguably more attractive than ever today only at a reduced price of $79.99. That's 120 bucks less than you'd normally pay for a brand-new pair of Beats Powerbeats3 earbuds, and we're pretty sure it's also $120 lower than the starting price of the upcoming Powerbeats4 generation.













You won't be making any compromises by shopping at Woot in the next few hours, mind you, as the Amazon-owned e-tailer sells these bad boys new, unused, unopened, and undamaged in your choice of four snazzy paint jobs alongside a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





The four heavily discounted members of the Neighborhood Collection are coated in Asphalt Grey, Break Blue, Turf Green, and Brick Red, and in case you're wondering, the only way to save more money than the aforementioned $120 right now is to purchase refurbished or renewed units from the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and eBay with shorter or no warranties whatsoever.





$79.99 is also the lowest price we've ever seen the Beats Powerbeats3 go for in brand-new condition, so if you don't mind the wire that keeps these otherwise sleek and sporty earphones together at all times, you might want to pull the trigger as soon as possible.





The sound quality is pretty solid (by sub-$100 standards), the battery life objectively stellar, at up to 12 hours between charges, not to mention the Fast Fuel technology offering you one hour of playback with just a 5-minute charge, the surprisingly decent noise isolation functionality (again, by sub-$100 standards) and the rain and sweat-resistant design arguably striking a good balance between style and comfort.