Apple Powerbeats3 wireless earphones price drops below $100 (55% off) on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 02, 2020, 11:34 PM
The holiday season might be over soon, so there's just enough time for a few more great deals in case your budget permits it. Apple's Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are on sale once again, as Amazon offers a big discount on these for a limited time.

Typically selling for $200, you can now grab a pair of Powerbeats3 wireless earphones from Amazon and save no less than $110 (55% off). The earphones feature sweat and water resistance, but they're also flexible to provide comfort and stability.

Although they only offer 12 hours of battery life, with Fast Fuel, you'll get one more hour of playback when the battery is low after a 5-minute charge. Obviously, these earphones are compatible with both iPhones and Android phones.

The RemoteTalk on the earpiece allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume, as well as activate Siri. If you're considering a pair, you might want to know that the Powerbeats3 earphones come in six different colors: Black, White, Defiant Black-Red, Flash Blue, Shock Yellow, and Siren Red.

