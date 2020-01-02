Apple Powerbeats3 wireless earphones price drops below $100 (55% off) on Amazon
Although they only offer 12 hours of battery life, with Fast Fuel, you'll get one more hour of playback when the battery is low after a 5-minute charge. Obviously, these earphones are compatible with both iPhones and Android phones.
The RemoteTalk on the earpiece allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume, as well as activate Siri. If you're considering a pair, you might want to know that the Powerbeats3 earphones come in six different colors: Black, White, Defiant Black-Red, Flash Blue, Shock Yellow, and Siren Red.
