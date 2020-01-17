Apple Powerbeats Pro get a massive discount on Amazon
Also, they feature enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud. Speaking of earbuds, each connects independently via Bluetooth, which means you'll get an extended range and fewer dropouts.
Each earbud features volume and track controls, as well as voice capability, and auto play/pause. As seen in the picture above, the Powerbeats Pro have a reinforced design for sweat and water resistance during workouts.
Beats usually sells these true wireless earbuds for $250, but Amazon offers a $50 discount for a limited time. All four colors are available at a discounted price: Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy. The retail box contains the charging case that gives you extra listening time, as well as ear tips with four size options.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):