Apple Powerbeats Pro get a massive discount on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 17, 2020, 5:35 PM
While the AirPods may be Apple's most popular earphones, the Cupertino-based company has a couple of other wireless earbuds models that are much better. The Powerbeats Pro aren't new, but many consider them to be better than the AirPods, probably one of the reasons that they're more expensive.

The Powerbeats Pro offer up to 9 hours of listening time and more than 24 hours with charging case. Just like many other earphones, these include Fast Fuel technology, which gives you 1.5 hours of playback after a 5-minute charge when the battery is low.

Also, they feature enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud. Speaking of earbuds, each connects independently via Bluetooth, which means you'll get an extended range and fewer dropouts.

Each earbud features volume and track controls, as well as voice capability, and auto play/pause. As seen in the picture above, the Powerbeats Pro have a reinforced design for sweat and water resistance during workouts.

Beats usually sells these true wireless earbuds for $250, but Amazon offers a $50 discount for a limited time. All four colors are available at a discounted price: Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy. The retail box contains the charging case that gives you extra listening time, as well as ear tips with four size options.

