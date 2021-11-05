Notification Center

Accessories Apple Deals Audio Black Friday

Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever in early Black Friday deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Rarely a fan of product diversity like many of the world's top Android smartphone vendors, Apple has reached the unlikely point of selling more true wireless earbuds options than Samsung. That's at least if you count both members of the industry-leading AirPods family and their Beats-branded cousins.

Following the recent announcements of the $179 non-Pro AirPods 3 and $200 Beats Fit Pro, a number of earbuds and headphones were predictably discontinued by the Cupertino-based tech giant, but somewhat surprisingly, the Powerbeats Pro escaped this cleanse.

Unveiled more than two and a half years ago, these sporty bad boys are typically priced at a whopping (and not entirely justified) $249.99, which shouldn't make the latest Best Buy deal very surprising.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Totally Wireless Earphones, Black

$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Totally Wireless Earphones, Navy

$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

That's right, the retailer is selling the black and navy models at $149.99 a pair, which happens to eclipse Amazon's otherwise great 24-hour-only promo from just last month and bring the Powerbeats Pro down to a new all-time low price in brand-new condition.

Impressively, Best Buy's Geek Squad certified refurbished units are currently on sale at only $10 or $15 less in the same colors while technically scoring considerably higher discounts in blue and yellow flavors... with no stock available at the time of this writing.

Long story short, you should definitely seize this unprecedented opportunity of saving a cool $100, especially with Best Buy ready to guarantee its upcoming Black Friday deals will not get any better than that as far as the Powerbeats Pro are concerned.

Before pulling the trigger, of course, you'll have to decide if these fit your needs better than the aforementioned AirPods 3 and Beats Fit Pro, as well as the always popular AirPods Pro and the rest of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now.

With no active noise cancellation technology in tow, the key strengths and selling points here include an absolutely phenomenal battery life, a one-of-a-kind design with adjustable integrated earhooks, an Apple H1 chip promising flawless connectivity, and Fast Fuel charging capabilities. At the end of the day, of course, the choice is all yours.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

