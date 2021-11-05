Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever in early Black Friday deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Unveiled more than two and a half years ago, these sporty bad boys are typically priced at a whopping (and not entirely justified) $249.99, which shouldn't make the latest Best Buy deal very surprising.









Impressively, Best Buy's Geek Squad certified refurbished units are currently on sale at only $10 or $15 less in the same colors while technically scoring considerably higher discounts in blue and yellow flavors... with no stock available at the time of this writing.





Long story short, you should definitely seize this unprecedented opportunity of saving a cool $100, especially with Best Buy ready to guarantee its upcoming Black Friday deals will not get any better than that as far as the Powerbeats Pro are concerned.





Before pulling the trigger, of course, you'll have to decide if these fit your needs better than the aforementioned AirPods 3 and Beats Fit Pro, as well as the always popular AirPods Pro and the rest of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now.





With no active noise cancellation technology in tow, the key strengths and selling points here include an absolutely phenomenal battery life, a one-of-a-kind design with adjustable integrated earhooks, an Apple H1 chip promising flawless connectivity, and Fast Fuel charging capabilities. At the end of the day, of course, the choice is all yours. With no active noise cancellation technology in tow, the key strengths and selling points here include an absolutely phenomenal battery life, a one-of-a-kind design with adjustable integrated earhooks, an Apple H1 chip promising flawless connectivity, and Fast Fuel charging capabilities. At the end of the day, of course, the choice is all yours.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up