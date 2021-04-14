Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple Wearables VR

Apple's AR/VR headset could offer 15 cameras, says analyst

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 14, 2021, 9:03 AM
Apple's AR/VR headset could offer 15 cameras, says analyst
Sketch by The Information based on early Apple AR/VR headset prototype

It was revealed earlier today that Apple plans to kill the iPhone mini-sized model in 2022 and move towards an under-display Face ID system in 2023. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with information (via 9to5mac) about Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset.

Expect 15 cameras and eye tracking


The mixed reality device will feature as many as fifteen cameras, according to the reliable analyst. These are to be used for gathering data from the outside world and tracking user eye movements.

A February report from The Information mentioned Apple’s plans for an advanced eye-tracking system that allows the displays to only render in full 8K resolution the areas that a user is looking at, therefore cutting back on battery consumption.

Also mentioned in that report were Apple’s plans for more than a dozen cameras and its goal of shipping the product in 2022, two claims that corroborate what Kuo has said this morning.

The 2022 launch timeline also lines up with what Bloomberg reported two weeks ago. Per Mark Gurman, the company is aiming to announce its Apple AR/VR headset in the ‘next several months’ at an in-person event before releasing it next year.

How much will the Apple mixed reality headset cost?


Once available, the mixed reality headset will be costly, but sources are in disagreement about the cost. The Information pointed towards a $3,000 retail price, but Ming-Chi Kuo believes the product will cost about the same as a premium iPhone — around $1,000.

