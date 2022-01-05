Apple AR glasses supplier will reportedly make lenses for Meta's Oculus Quest 3

Apple AR glasses supplier will reportedly make lenses for Meta's Oculus Quest 30
It seems there will be a delay with the highly-anticipated Apple's AR headset, at least according to Ming-Chi Kuo. This delay is said to help lens supplier Genius, who has received a lot of orders for Meta's Oculus.
Kuo says that the delay with the long-rumored Apple's AR headset(it is now expected to have been pushed back to the end of this year) will benefit Genius. The company is one of the two firms that Apple has ordered pancake/Fresnel lenses from; however, Genuis has reportedly a smaller production yield in comparison to its rival, Young Optics.
Kuo also stated that Young Optics has the NPI (New Product Introduction) order from Apple, but the analyst believes Genuis may become an equal supplier, thanks to the delay in Apple's plans for the headset. He also estimates that in the best-case scenario, Genuis could end up with half the orders from Apple.
According to this information, it may be possible for the Oculus Quest 3 to see the light of announcement and release way before Apple's AR headset. On the latter, there is some other information detailing we may be seeing a prototype of the AR device by Apple during WWDC 2022, but it won't reportedly be ready for production at that time.
Are AR/VR headsets going to replace our traditional way of using technology?
With Meta's recent change and its grand plans for the metaverse, and many companies now working on VR/AR headsets (including Apple), we can't help but ask ourselves whether this will actually be a big change in the way we operate technology. The metaverse is expected to be a virtual reality world where we can communicate and do almost everything. And when Apple joins in with its AR glasses (whatever they end up being called), it could start a wider change in the industry.
Could this technology be able to replace smartphones? We are left wondering.
What else do we expect from Apple AR headset?
The rumor mill has been long-going in regards to Apple's AR headset and many patents and leaked information have been painting a picture of what to expect when Apple finally unveils the product. These glasses have been in development since at least early 2017.
You will reportedly be able to use them to answer calls, text messages, check notifications, and do many other traditionally smartphone-related activities.