Apple’s very own VR/AR headset reported to be released late 2022 with limited supply

Slowly but surely, we are making our first steps in the VR/AR era of the 21st century. Apple has long been expressing interest in AR specifically, investing tons of revenue in the technology. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has also stated that he is most excited about the future of AR tech.Thanks to an investor note by well-known technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, first spotted by, we now know to expect Apple’s first VR/AR headset in late 2022. This is a postponed release date, as Apple was previously said to unveil its debuting product earlier in the year.A recent article published by the Display Supply Chain paper also predicted Apple would release the VR/AR headset in the second half of this year. The headset is said to have VR and passthrough AR modes, resulting in a hybrid device. The paper also predicts that “Apple’s headset will have an innovative display configuration, with three display modules; two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel.”Given all the crazy new and cutting edge tech that will supposedly be packed inside Apple’s first AR/VR headset, it will probably cost a hefty buck. Besides its innovative display technology, it is said to also come with a lidar, motion sensors , and a very powerful chip inside. Combined together, these features will supposedly result in outstanding picture quality, gesture control, and, potentially, functionality without the need for a smartphone.When you factor in everything already mentioned about Apple’s upcoming VR/AR headset, it shouldn’t be a surprise if it costs as much as $3,000. That being said, we are talking about a first-generation here, and that is for both the hardware and the software. That means this first venture into the world of augmented and virtual reality by Apple will target mostly professionals and developers as its buyers.The chip shortage is still in full swing, though, so on top of its expected short supply, the Apple VR/AR headset could very well see delayed shipping, even going into 2023. Whatever the case, we are about a year or so away from seeing this bad boy, and it will be an exciting wait.