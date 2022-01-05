Apple’s very own VR/AR headset reported to be released late 2022 with limited supply

Apple’s very own VR/AR headset reported to be released late 2022 with limited supply0
Thanks to an investor note by well-known technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, first spotted by 9to5Mac, we now know to expect Apple’s first VR/AR headset in late 2022. This is a postponed release date, as Apple was previously said to unveil its debuting product earlier in the year.
When you factor in everything already mentioned about Apple’s upcoming VR/AR headset, it shouldn’t be a surprise if it costs as much as $3,000. That being said, we are talking about a first-generation here, and that is for both the hardware and the software. That means this first venture into the world of augmented and virtual reality by Apple will target mostly professionals and developers as its buyers.
The chip shortage is still in full swing, though, so on top of its expected short supply, the Apple VR/AR headset could very well see delayed shipping, even going into 2023. Whatever the case, we are about a year or so away from seeing this bad boy, and it will be an exciting wait.