Apple Wearables

Apple brings new Black Unity Solo Loop and Unity Lights watch face to honor Black History Month

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Apple brings new Black Unity Solo Loop and Unity Lights watch face to honor Black History Month
Apple is continuing the tradition to celebrate Black History Month with limited edition gadgets and accessories. Last year, the company launched a limited edition Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity, and now Apple has announced Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and Unity Lights watch face for its smartwatch lineup.

The Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop has been carefully designed by members of the Black creative community and people who feel close to the cause. According to Apple, the strap's design "symbolizes a communal belief in the necessity for a more equitable world."

This stylish and quite unique watchband features 16,000 recycled yarn and silicone threads woven together by precision-braiding technology. The Pan-African flag is subtly interwoven in the black threads, and there is a laser-etched Black Unity text on the lugs.


To complement the new Solo Loop, Apple is also launching a new watch face called Unity Lights. It features a full screen or circular dials, two color options, tick marks, a monogram, and up to four complications. Apple says the watch face was created using 2D ray tracing technology and that “The hands on the Unity Lights watch face emit light that changes dynamically throughout the day.”

The Black Unity Braided Solo Loop is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, and it is priced $99, while the Unity Lights watch face is already available for download (requiring Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.3).

Also Read:
On the last Black History Month day, Apple's Shot on iPhone video series debuts 'Hometown'

