Apple brings new Black Unity Solo Loop and Unity Lights watch face to honor Black History Month

Apple brings new Black Unity Solo Loop and Unity Lights watch face to honor Black History Month0
This stylish and quite unique watchband features 16,000 recycled yarn and silicone threads woven together by precision-braiding technology. The Pan-African flag is subtly interwoven in the black threads, and there is a laser-etched Black Unity text on the lugs.
To complement the new Solo Loop, Apple is also launching a new watch face called Unity Lights. It features a full screen or circular dials, two color options, tick marks, a monogram, and up to four complications. Apple says the watch face was created using 2D ray tracing technology and that “The hands on the Unity Lights watch face emit light that changes dynamically throughout the day.”
Also Read: