Apple brings new Black Unity Solo Loop and Unity Lights watch face to honor Black History Month

“The hands on the Unity Lights watch face emit light that changes dynamically throughout the day.”

To complement the new Solo Loop, Apple is also launching a new watch face called Unity Lights. It features a full screen or circular dials, two color options, tick marks, a monogram, and up to four complications. Apple says the watch face was created using 2D ray tracing technology and thatThe Black Unity Braided Solo Loop is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, and it is priced $99, while the Unity Lights watch face is already available for download (requiring Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.3).