On the last Black History Month day, Apple's Shot on iPhone video series debuts 'Hometown'











To celebrate Black History Month, Apple commissioned more than 30 Black photographers to capture and share their hometowns with the world through their unique lens, all shot on iPhone 12 Pro. All across the US, these photographers set out to showcase the people and the pockets of their cities that embody their local culture, wrote Apple at the time.





Well, fast forward to the last day of February, and now the fine result of this labor can be seen in the video above with Apple detailing how it got the footage: " In honor of Black History Month, 32 of the country’s most visionary Black photographers show us their hometowns. Phillip Youmans, the youngest ever director to win at the Tribeca Film Festival, follows a number of our image-makers as they each celebrate the Black experience, Black excellence, love, and imagination ." Check it out, it's pretty well made, with the iPhone's unsurpassed video recording prowess as a side show.

February is traditionally Black History Month, and on the last day of the month Apple dropped an inspiring video in its "Shot on iPhone" series to mark the occasion. That's not to say that Apple waited for the last possible minute to launch a Black History Month tribute, as it announced the "Hometown" video collaboration on February 1.