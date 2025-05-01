Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Apple mocked for claiming it doesn’t know App Store profit margins

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple App Store icon on iPhone screen
The Apple vs Epic case has ended in disaster for the former as a judge has ruled that the company willfully violated a previous injunction. Out of the entire ordeal one claim that stuck out was when Apple said that it did not know how much profit the App Store generates.

Apple insider Mark Gurman pointed out this statement from Apple and, naturally, the comments did not disappoint. Some people talked about how Apple was just a shell of its former, more innovative self. Though there were a couple who said that it was possible that Apple couldn’t calculate an exact number from expenses that were scattered all over.


Gurman called it an “egregious claim” and said that it was highly unlikely for a company as “detail oriented” and “financially savvy” to not know this. The App Store is expected to be generating billions of Dollars for Apple and I also think that it’s a bit far-fetched to think that the company doesn’t keep strict tabs on it.

It doesn’t help that the judge also said that Apple lied in 2021 and thought that the court would let it slide.


The case was about Apple charging developers a cut of any transactions made outside the App Store. This was a major point of contention for Epic as well as many other teams and the court’s ruling marks a major win for all parties involved except for Apple. Apple will take a massive loss from this and has said that it will appeal against this decision which it strongly disagrees with.

The Google Play Store and similar alternatives — like Samsung’s app store — also take cuts for external payments. However the Apple case gained attention because the company’s ecosystem is locked down and users cannot acquire apps from other sources. This has only changed in the EU where the DMA (Digital Markets Act) has forced Apple to let users sideload apps.

Some people are of the opinion that the court’s ruling is beneficial for everyone except Apple and that the company should be held to the same standards in the U.S. as the EU. Personally I think that Apple made a huge mistake when it didn’t comply with the prior injunction. The company will now be investigated on whether it should be charged with criminal contempt.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out

Latest News

One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless