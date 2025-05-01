Apple mocked for claiming it doesn’t know App Store profit margins
The Apple vs Epic case has ended in disaster for the former as a judge has ruled that the company willfully violated a previous injunction. Out of the entire ordeal one claim that stuck out was when Apple said that it did not know how much profit the App Store generates.
Apple insider Mark Gurman pointed out this statement from Apple and, naturally, the comments did not disappoint. Some people talked about how Apple was just a shell of its former, more innovative self. Though there were a couple who said that it was possible that Apple couldn’t calculate an exact number from expenses that were scattered all over.
The most egregious claim from Apple over the entirety of the Epic lawsuit was that it doesn't know how much profit the App Store makes. The most detail oriented, financially savvy company in the world doesn't know how much profit it makes in a major business unit. Right.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 1, 2025
Gurman called it an “egregious claim” and said that it was highly unlikely for a company as “detail oriented” and “financially savvy” to not know this. The App Store is expected to be generating billions of Dollars for Apple and I also think that it’s a bit far-fetched to think that the company doesn’t keep strict tabs on it.
It doesn’t help that the judge also said that Apple lied in 2021 and thought that the court would let it slide.
Apple keeps a tight grip on the App Store. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The case was about Apple charging developers a cut of any transactions made outside the App Store. This was a major point of contention for Epic as well as many other teams and the court’s ruling marks a major win for all parties involved except for Apple. Apple will take a massive loss from this and has said that it will appeal against this decision which it strongly disagrees with.
The Google Play Store and similar alternatives — like Samsung’s app store — also take cuts for external payments. However the Apple case gained attention because the company’s ecosystem is locked down and users cannot acquire apps from other sources. This has only changed in the EU where the DMA (Digital Markets Act) has forced Apple to let users sideload apps.
Some people are of the opinion that the court’s ruling is beneficial for everyone except Apple and that the company should be held to the same standards in the U.S. as the EU. Personally I think that Apple made a huge mistake when it didn’t comply with the prior injunction. The company will now be investigated on whether it should be charged with criminal contempt.
