Apple AirTags tracking issues are affecting Tile sales

We're watching the privacy concerns relating to Apple AirTags and stalking risks. The scrutiny Apple is facing in the press is moderating growth of the category overall. This may be a headwind for standalone hardware sales until the situation resolves and the category is able to more fully emerge. That's slowed things down, so it's a wait and see moment.

"Clearly, we’d prefer to be less supply-constrained because it would enable us to capitalize on the second part of our bet with Tile.

We’re going to do everything we can to prioritize membership over direct hardware sales.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up