Cosmin Vasile
Apr 22, 2021, 11:21 PM
The all-new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini coming to UScellular this month
It's only been a few days since Apple revealed the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in an all-new purple finish and many US carriers have been quick to add them to their portfolios. UScellular announced earlier today that it will carry both iPhone 12 models in purple, as well as the newly revealed AirTag.

Those who want to pick up either of the two iPhone 12 models or the AirTag should visit the carrier's website this week. Uscellular will open pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G in purple on April 23, with availability on April 30.

The same goes for the AirTag, which will be available in one or four packs. The AirTag is IP67 water-resistant and can be placed into a bag or pocket on its own, or customers can use certain accessories to conveniently attach it to a backpack or set of keys.

The AirTag is meant to help users locate misplaced belongings whether nearby or out of Bluetooth range via Apple's Find My app. As far as the price goes, the AirTag sells for $29 per piece, while the all-new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are priced similarly to the other color options.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.2
$830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$700 Special Apple $700 Special T-Mobile $700 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

