The all-new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini coming to UScellular this month

It's only been a few days since Apple revealed the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini
in an all-new purple finish and many US carriers have been quick to add them to their portfolios. UScellular announced earlier today that it will carry both iPhone 12
models in purple, as well as the newly revealed AirTag.
Those who want to pick up either of the two iPhone 12 models or the AirTag should visit the carrier's website this week. Uscellular will open pre-orders for the iPhone 12
and iPhone 12 mini
with 5G
in purple on April 23, with availability on April 30.
The same goes for the AirTag
, which will be available in one or four packs. The AirTag is IP67 water-resistant and can be placed into a bag or pocket on its own, or customers can use certain accessories to conveniently attach it to a backpack or set of keys.
The AirTag is meant to help users locate misplaced belongings whether nearby or out of Bluetooth range via Apple
's Find My app. As far as the price goes, the AirTag sells for $29 per piece, while the all-new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini
are priced similarly to the other color options.
