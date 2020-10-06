Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

Accessories Apple

The AirPods Studio release imminent, as non-Apple audio gear purged from stores

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 06, 2020, 9:07 AM
The AirPods Studio release imminent, as non-Apple audio gear purged from stores
Among all the iPhone 12 5G series brouhaha we are expecting to be announced today (at least the iPhone 12 event date, that is), one might easily forget that we are also expecting a new Apple TV device, as well as the AirPods Studio edition.

Apple 'will no longer carry third-party speakers at retail from September onwards'

Apple's own noise-cancelling over-the-ear cans shouldn't be far away now, and an announcement may be very near, as Apple is purging all third-party audio accessories from its Stores, both online and offline shelves. 

Yes, we are talking the Bose, Logitech or Sonos gear you might have seen here and there at Apple's retail locations or website but are now going the way of the Dodo at Apple locations.

Bose has been told that Apple "will no longer carry third-party speakers at retail from September onwards," and the same goes for headphones and other audio gear that doesn't have the fruit logo. Let's not forget that Apple also gears up to announce a more affordable HomePod speaker, so the Sonos creation had to go, too, it seems.

In any case, we'll keep our ears to the ground on any AirPods Studio announcement, as Apple could unleash it with a simple press release, saving the big bang for next week's iPhone 12 unveiling event.


