Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's AirPods Pro are finally on sale at a solid discount from Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 05, 2020, 3:58 AM
Apple's AirPods Pro are finally on sale at a solid discount from Best Buy
The incredible success of the road-opening, game-changing, and clone-inspiring AirPods probably caught Apple off guard as much as it did industry pundits and market analysts, as the Cupertino-based tech giant struggled to keep up with global demand for most of 2017.

Curiously enough, no sequel was announced in 2018, while 2019 brought us not one but two new editions of the world's most popular true wireless earbuds. Once again, though, Apple seems to have underestimated customer interest for one of these upgraded variants, which is frequently either backordered or out of stock entirely at many major authorized third-party retailers.

Even the company's own official US e-store lists the AirPods Pro as ready for a delivery no earlier than March 20 at the time of this writing, while Amazon promises to have the noise-cancelling bad boys in stock again on the same date, nonetheless allowing you to place your order today. Given all this, you can probably imagine scoring hefty discounts is essentially out of the question.

Check out the deal here



The best you can do is lower the $249 price by around 15 bucks with an Amazon purchase... or save a significantly higher $41 if you can settle for a refurbished unit. Don't worry, we're not talking about refurbs sold by some shady eBay vendor, but rather Geek Squad certified refurbished AirPods Pros available at Best Buy. These should look as good as new and function impeccably, having been rigorously inspected, tested, cleaned, and restored to their original factory settings.

Perhaps the greatest thing about this killer new deal (apart from the aforementioned savings, of course) is that you can actually get the discounted true wireless earbuds relatively quickly. Namely, by March 12 if you order them right now. 

Obviously, you'll want to hurry, as the delivery date could always start slipping or Best Buy could even run out of inventory entirely in the next few hours. If that doesn't happen, the promotion is set to expire at the end of the day anyway, so it's definitely wise to pull the trigger ASAP.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

teydemirtu
Reply

1. teydemirtu

Posts: 7; Member since: 6 min ago

Start working at home with Google! It¿s by-far the best job Ive had. Last Monday I got a new Alfa Romeo from bringing in $7778. I started this 9 months ago and practically straight away started making more than $83 per hour. I work through this link .............Www.richfly2.com

posted on 4 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$210
Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL drops way below $300 on Amazon (refurbished)
Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL drops way below $300 on Amazon (refurbished)
-$150
Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) on Amazon
Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) on Amazon
Apple's ageless iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are on sale at crazy low prices for a limited time
Apple's ageless iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are on sale at crazy low prices for a limited time
Three's brilliant unlimited 5G data plan is now only £11 per month
Three's brilliant unlimited 5G data plan is now only £11 per month
-$450
Amazon revives its killer Black Friday deal on the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ
Amazon revives its killer Black Friday deal on the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ
-20%
Sony's best noise-canceling headphones and earbuds getting big discounts on Amazon
Sony's best noise-canceling headphones and earbuds getting big discounts on Amazon

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless