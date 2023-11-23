Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are finally cheap enough to top your holiday shopping list

always





At the time of this writing, Walmart is making sure that more people than ever before can indeed afford the 2022-released AirPods Pro 2 , selling the ultra-high-end noise-cancelling buds at a new record low price of $169. That's down from the $249 normally charged by all major US retailers for these bad boys, but even though you're very clearly looking at a Black Friday 2023 deal here, it may not be wise to wait until Friday to make your (online) purchase.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lightning MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $80 off (32%) $169 $249 Buy at Walmart





That's because this appears to be a Walmart-exclusive promotion, at least for now, and there's no telling if the likes of Amazon or Best Buy will match the generosity of their arch-rival at any point during this holiday season, which in turn means that demand could well exceed Walmart's supply extremely soon.





Put simply, you should absolutely hurry and pull the trigger if you've been waiting for the past year for the second-gen AirPods Pro to drop into affordable territory. As you can imagine, you'll have to settle for a version of the hugely popular and incredibly well-reviewed top-of-the-line Apple buds bundled with a good old fashioned Lightning case rather than a more "modern" and versatile model supporting USB-C technology





That may not seem ideal for some shoppers, but it's probably not a total deal-breaker either, as we're fairly certain you still have plenty of Lightning chargers around the house.



