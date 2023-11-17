Snatch a pair of high-end Pixel Buds Pro for 40% off their price from Amazon through this sweet Black Friday deal

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
We have amazing news for all Pixel users currently scouring the web in search of great-sounding earbuds. Amazon is offering a 40% discount on Google's top-of-the-line earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, as part of its Black Friday sales campaign. This means you will score sweet savings of $80 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this awesome Black Friday deal.

According to Google, the Pixel Buds Pro are its "best set of earbuds yet." And we will tell you this: they are indeed pretty impressive. Just as real premium, high-end earbuds, they sound incredible. In addition to that, their companion Pixel Buds Pro app packs a 5-band custom EQ, through which you can adjust the audio of your earphones to your preferences in case you don't like how they sound out of the box.

A pair of premium earbuds should also come with good ANC, and the Pixel Buds Pro check this box as well. Their onboard Active Noise Cancellation is pretty good, capable of silencing pesky noises coming from car engines and air conditioning.

The earbuds excel in battery life as well. On their own, they offer up to 7 hours of playback with their ANC enabled. When you add the case, their battery life increases to up to 20 hours with ANC turned on. Now, if you don't use their ANC, they can last you up to 11 hours on their own and up to 31 hours when you add the case.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro may be small in size, but they deliver a lot. Furthermore, Amazon's current sweet Black Friday discount makes these awesome earbuds even more tempting since it lets you snatch a pair of high-end earphones for way less than usual. However, given how amazing the Pixel Buds Pro are, Amazon may quickly run out of stock. So, act quickly and snatch a pair through this deal now!
