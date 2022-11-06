Amazon surprises with rare discount on AirPods Pro 2 - but act fast!





The new buds have the same design as the OG AirPods Pro, but they now come in an upgraded case that is IPX4 resistant like the buds themselves and will be able to withstand sweat and light rain. The case also has a lanyard loop and Apple has equipped it with the U1 chip and a speaker so that it'll be easy to find if you misplace it.





The touch controls are on the buds now, allowing users to adjust the volume from the stem instead of having to reach for their phones.





The second-gen AirPods Pro are powered by the new H2 chip which makes them better at noise cancellation and also improves the transparency model and spatial audio.





The buds have double the noise-canceling power of the previous model and the best part is that you don't need to be playing audio to block out the world around you. The Transparency mode - which lets outside sound in so that you are not completely unaware of what's going on, so that, for instance, you can hear that bus coming towards you - can now scale down loud abrupt noises such as a siren or a loudspeaker so that your ear won't be exposed to unexpected harsh sounds.





The Personalized Spatial Audio feature uses the iPhone's Face ID tech to measure the size and shape of your head and ears to create a personal profile for a more immersive listening experience.





The AirPods Pro 2 also got a new audio driver and custom amplifier and offer impressive sound quality. Four ear tip sizes ensure a secure fit.





The buds and the case combined offer 30 hours of playback time with Active Noise Cancellation. Both wireless and wired charging is supported.





The AirPods Pro 2 are a solid upgrade over the last buds and are particularly great for commuters and those who just want a little me time in noisy environments. Apple sells them for $249 but Amazon is currently offering them for $234, so you will get to save $15. That's a discount of 6 percent and considering that the buds were released just two months back, we are lucky to get any discount at all but act fast as they are bound to fly off the shelves quickly.