Here's how you can get Apple's typically costly AirPods Max for just $415 (brand-new)0
Normally available for a whopping $549 a pair, these late 2020-released bad boys have dropped to $479, $449, and even $429 several times over the last couple of months at a number of different retailers.
Technically listed at $459.99 in space gray and pink flavors at the time of this writing, the well-reviewed AirPods Max can be yours for an additional 45 bucks less than that through the official Woot app if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.
While Prime members also get free "standard" shipping, Woot can no longer commit to pre-Christmas deliveries, with current estimates ranging from December 23 and 28. The promotion is good through the end of the year, at least in theory, but you'll obviously have to hurry if you don't want to see this very generous e-tailer run out of inventory.