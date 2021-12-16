Notification Center

Here's how you can get Apple's typically costly AirPods Max for just $415 (brand-new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's how you can get Apple's typically costly AirPods Max for just $415 (brand-new)
By no means the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy... at their retail price, Apple's over-ear AirPods Max can definitely qualify as a thoughtful Christmas gift or even a smart purchase for a certain type of audiophile at a substantial enough discount.

Normally available for a whopping $549 a pair, these late 2020-released bad boys have dropped to $479, $449, and even $429 several times over the last couple of months at a number of different retailers.

But Amazon-owned Woot is now eclipsing its parent company, offering not just the best last-minute AirPods Max holiday deal, but quite possibly the greatest discount yet on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

Apple AirPods Max

Over-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

$134 off (24%)
$415
$549
Buy at Woot

Technically listed at $459.99 in space gray and pink flavors at the time of this writing, the well-reviewed AirPods Max can be yours for an additional 45 bucks less than that through the official Woot app if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

That makes this otherwise killer new deal a little more convoluted than you'd perhaps wish, but that's just the (metaphorical) cost you'll have to pay to end up actually paying a measly $415 for your next big noise-cancelling headphones.

While Prime members also get free "standard" shipping, Woot can no longer commit to pre-Christmas deliveries, with current estimates ranging from December 23 and 28. The promotion is good through the end of the year, at least in theory, but you'll obviously have to hurry if you don't want to see this very generous e-tailer run out of inventory.

