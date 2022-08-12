Apple's AirPods are enjoying great discounts on Amazon right now!





Apple AirPods (2nd generation)





Apple AirPods (2nd generation): get them now for under $100! The 2nd-gen AirPods come with the best deal out of all three, dropping the price with 37%, or in other words, below the $100 mark. These entry-level earbuds are probably the best way to experience that every-so-popular Apple ecosystem. $59 off (37%) Buy at Amazon





With this generation you get the H1 chip, which offers a more stable connection with lower-latency and always-on voice control via "Hey Siri". You also get better battery life with up to 5 hours on a single charge, or 24h with the charging case.





Keep in mind that the deal is for the version with a wired charging case. If you want the wireless version you will have to pay more.

Apple AirPods Pro





Apple AirPods Pro: Get them now for less than $180! Amazon will sell you the AirPods Pro with an awesome 28% discount right now! If you want the extra comfort and the noise cancelation, but don't want the premium price of AirPods Max, these are the ones to get! $69 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





The AirPods Pro give you everything that the regular model does, but throws in a couple of upgrades that elevate the experience even more. First and foremost, we have the active noise cancellation (ANC), which does a really good job at making the atmosphere around you silent. Alongside the ANC, you also get Transparency mode, which allows you to be more aware of your surroundings even while listening to your favorite tune.





Apple AirPods Max





Apple AirPods Max: Get them now for less than $480! The AirPods Max are Apple's crown achievement in its headphone products, which usually makes them cost a lot. With this Amazon deal, however, you can get them for 13% less than their original price! $70 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





The AirPods Max from Apple are some of the best over-head Bluetooth headphones on the market even to this day. They come with amazing sound quality, active noise cancelation, and superb build quality.





The AirPods Max will last you up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC or Transparency mode turned on. One of the best parts about the these headphones is that their ear cups can be easily changed, which makes the whole process of giving them new life much easier than with other alternatives.





Which Apple AirPods should you get?





Well, firstly you have to figure out your budget, as with any other purchase. Once you've done that, then it is simply a matter of deciding whether you need the extra comfort and ANC capabilities of the AirPods Pro, or the much better sound of the AirPods Max. If the answer to any of these questions is no, the AirPods (2nd-gen) are a perfect fit for you!