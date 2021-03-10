Alleged AirPods 3 renders show off AirPods Pro-inspired design
This could be the final design of Apple's AirPods 3
Obtained by GizmoChina from an unnamed Apple supplier, the renders in question corroborate earlier leaks and rumors by depicting an updated design, believed to be close to final, that’s heavily inspired by AirPods Pro.
Arguably the most important one relates to the ear tips. Whereas AirPods Pro feature replaceable silicon buds, these third-gen AirPods seem to use a plastic in-ear design, much like the one found on current-gen AirPods, that can’t be changed or swapped.
One thing that does seem certain, however, is the lack of active noise cancelation. The feature has never been used on entry-level AirPods and the third-gen AirPods will be no different, with Apple instead reserving it for AirPods Pro.
Apple’s third-generation AirPods are reportedly ‘ready’ for release. The company is rumored to have scheduled an event on March 23, so that might be the day Apple announces them.