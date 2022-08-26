'Excellent' new refurbished deals make Apple's AirPods 3 too cheap to ignore right now





That's because the non-Pro AirPods 3 are cheaper than ever before at two different but equally reliable eBay vendors right now, and although you're obviously dealing with refurbished units here, they'll all come with a "comprehensive" 1-year Allstate warranty included at no extra cost.

That's no extra cost on top of the $99.99 charged by Amazing-Wireless in "very good" condition and the $109.99 you need to cough up for "excellent" items. Interestingly, Amazing-Wireless and Cellfeee are currently running the exact same sale for refurbs in excellent cosmetic condition, which probably means you have a bit of time on your hands to decide what to do before both sellers run out of their "limited" inventory.





Commercially released less than a year ago, Apple 's third-gen "standard" AirPods with no active noise cancellation technology on deck are normally priced at $179 brand-new. Because the impending arrival of the AirPods Pro 2 isn't exactly threatening their survival , these bad boys rarely go down below $149 or so at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart.





That's why being able to pay a single Benjamin without compromising anything in terms of functionality (allegedly) is not something bargain hunters will want to pass on sans at least considering a purchase. If you don't think you can live with "light body scratches" and other such "signs of use", all you have to do is spend $10 more and you'll get "like-new" or "near perfect" units with plenty of battery health left in the tank.





In addition to stellar battery life of up to 30 hours when taking into account both the buds and their bundled charging case, the AirPods 3 have MagSafe charging functionality going for them, not to mention spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking and premium overall sound quality. Yes, the AirPods Pro 2 will definitely be better, but they will also certainly be significantly pricier as well.



