 'Excellent' new refurbished deals make Apple's AirPods 3 too cheap to ignore right now - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

'Excellent' new refurbished deals make Apple's AirPods 3 too cheap to ignore right now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
'Excellent' new refurbished deals make Apple's AirPods 3 too cheap to ignore right now
If Adorama's killer recent AirPods Pro deal made your life difficult (in a good way), forcing you to think long and hard whether you should continue to wait for Apple's next-gen noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds or not, get ready for your pre-holiday buying decisions to become even more complicated (in the same good way).

That's because the non-Pro AirPods 3 are cheaper than ever before at two different but equally reliable eBay vendors right now, and although you're obviously dealing with refurbished units here, they'll all come with a "comprehensive" 1-year Allstate warranty included at no extra cost.

Apple AirPods 3

True Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case, Refurbished, Very Good Condition, 1-Year Warranty
$99 99
Buy at eBay

Apple AirPods 3

True Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case, Refurbished, Excellent Condition, 1-Year Warranty
$109 99
Buy at eBay

Apple AirPods 3

True Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case, Refurbished, Excellent Condition, 1-Year Warranty
$109 99
Buy at eBay

That's no extra cost on top of the $99.99 charged by Amazing-Wireless in "very good" condition and the $109.99 you need to cough up for "excellent" items. Interestingly, Amazing-Wireless and Cellfeee are currently running the exact same sale for refurbs in excellent cosmetic condition, which probably means you have a bit of time on your hands to decide what to do before both sellers run out of their "limited" inventory.

Commercially released less than a year ago, Apple's third-gen "standard" AirPods with no active noise cancellation technology on deck are normally priced at $179 brand-new. Because the impending arrival of the AirPods Pro 2 isn't exactly threatening their survival, these bad boys rarely go down below $149 or so at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart.

That's why being able to pay a single Benjamin without compromising anything in terms of functionality (allegedly) is not something bargain hunters will want to pass on sans at least considering a purchase. If you don't think you can live with "light body scratches" and other such "signs of use", all you have to do is spend $10 more and you'll get "like-new" or "near perfect" units with plenty of battery health left in the tank.

In addition to stellar battery life of up to 30 hours when taking into account both the buds and their bundled charging case, the AirPods 3 have MagSafe charging functionality going for them, not to mention spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking and premium overall sound quality. Yes, the AirPods Pro 2 will definitely be better, but they will also certainly be significantly pricier as well.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content

Popular stories

IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless