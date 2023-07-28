Treat yourself to Apple’s AirPods 2 at a lower price at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though you can find countless decent earbuds on the market nowadays, few brands can match Apple’s perfection. Of course, quality comes with a price, so we don’t get to see earbuds like the AirPods Pro 2 on sale too often. Fortunately, the company also has a great pair of budget earbuds, the non-pro AirPods 2, that are now even cheaper at Walmart. The retailer sells them with a great 23% ($30) discount.
For budget earbuds, the Apple AirPods 2 can give you good value for money. They might not have enhanced bass like their successor, but that shouldn’t be a problem if you’re less into hip-hop and more into podcasts or classical music.
Don’t worry whether the AirPods 2 will keep up with you. These earbuds deliver up to three hours of talk time, which is great. They’re so good for calls that they even made it on our list of the best earbuds for phone calls.
As for listening time, you can get about 5 hours of playback on a single charge from these earbuds. However, if you use the wired charging case for storage between listening sessions, you can squeeze up to 24 hours of juice from the AirPods 2. Additionally, Apple equipped the earbuds with fast charging. So, you can get three whole hours of listening time from a quick 15-minute rendezvous.
These bad boys don’t offer ANC or Spatial Audio with head tracking like the AirPods Pro 2. Still, they’re a perfectly acceptable option, especially for the Apple fan looking for a budget pair earbuds by their favorite brand. Granted, they see this discount often, but then again, you might have missed earlier chances to take advantage of the cool Walmart deal.
These earbuds don’t have rubber tips, which some people might find more comfortable. Furthermore, they make a perfect addition to the Apple ecosystem, thanks to their integrated Apple H1 headphone chip. They’re also suitable for Android devices, but then again, you won’t be able to enjoy their full functionality if you pair them with an Android phone.
