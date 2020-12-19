Apple changes the valuation of devices used in trade-ins

If you usually trade in your unused Apple device to facilitate the purchase of a new one, you might want to pay attention to what we are going to tell you. At the end of last week, Apple adjusted the trade-in value of some products upwards while lowering the value for others. For example, if you're looking to purchase a new iPad by trading in an older model to save some money, we have some good news for you. Apple has increased the maximum value of iPad trade-ins. For example, the iPad Pro is now worth as much as $525 in a trade, up from $500.

Apple raises the valuation of some devices that can be used in a trade toward the purchase of a new model







Other devices getting a bump in trade in valuation include the iPad Air (from $210 to $250), the iPad (now $240, up from $200), and the iPad mini which is now worth $205 in a trade compared to the previous $175. You will also find yourself doing a little better using the Apple Watch for a trade-in. The Series 4 timepiece will now give you 10 more dollars in a trade (from $140 to $150) as will the Series 3 (from $85 to $95). And using the Apple Watch Series 1 toward the purchase of an Apple product will take $35 off of the price, up from $30.









Some products from Apple have lost some of their trade-in value. Trading in a MacBook Pro will save you as much as $1,530 toward a new purchase, down from $1,760. A MacBook Air has a trade-in value of $630 compared to $730 previously. Trading in a MacBook? You should now expect $70 less in trade (up to $380 from $450). The iMac Pro now has a trade-in value from Apple of $3,040 from $3,580. Declines in trade-in value are now official for the iMac ($1,180 from $1,390) and the Mac Mini ($830 from $930). The MacPro has seen a huge increase in trade value to $2,930 from $1,490 but this increase could simply be due to Apple deciding to accept more recent models for a trade.













Besides the specific model being utilized in a trade, the condition of the device also determines the valuation. Are there many scratches? Is the glass shattered? Does the device work perfectly? Does the battery still charge? The answers to these questions will go a long way toward determining how much money Apple will credit you toward a new device.





