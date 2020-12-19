Apple changes the valuation of devices used in trade-ins
If you usually trade in your unused Apple device to facilitate the purchase of a new one, you might want to pay attention to what we are going to tell you. At the end of last week, Apple adjusted the trade-in value of some products upwards while lowering the value for others. For example, if you're looking to purchase a new iPad by trading in an older model to save some money, we have some good news for you. Apple has increased the maximum value of iPad trade-ins. For example, the iPad Pro is now worth as much as $525 in a trade, up from $500.
Apple raises the valuation of some devices that can be used in a trade toward the purchase of a new model
Some products from Apple have lost some of their trade-in value. Trading in a MacBook Pro will save you as much as $1,530 toward a new purchase, down from $1,760. A MacBook Air has a trade-in value of $630 compared to $730 previously. Trading in a MacBook? You should now expect $70 less in trade (up to $380 from $450). The iMac Pro now has a trade-in value from Apple of $3,040 from $3,580. Declines in trade-in value are now official for the iMac ($1,180 from $1,390) and the Mac Mini ($830 from $930). The MacPro has seen a huge increase in trade value to $2,930 from $1,490 but this increase could simply be due to Apple deciding to accept more recent models for a trade.
Apple has also adjusted the trade-in value it places on some Android devices. The Samsung Galaxy S20 will now bring as much as $255 toward a trade, down from $270. On the other hand, prices received for the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 are going higher alongside trade-in value for Pixel models. For example, trading either the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will save you as much as $40 toward the purchase of an Apple device like an iPhone.
As for trades involving older iPhone models, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, 2019's top-of-the-line model, has a trade-in valuation of up to $500. The iPhone 11 Pro can save you as much as $450, and the iPhone 11 can provide you with as much as $350 in credit if used in a trade.
Besides the specific model being utilized in a trade, the condition of the device also determines the valuation. Are there many scratches? Is the glass shattered? Does the device work perfectly? Does the battery still charge? The answers to these questions will go a long way toward determining how much money Apple will credit you toward a new device.
You can get an estimated trade-in value for Apple devices and some Android products by visiting Apple's online store. As Apple says, "Trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime. If your device isn’t eligible for credit, we’ll recycle it for free. No matter the model or condition, we can turn it into something good for you and good for the planet."