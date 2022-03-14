Here's how you can get Apple's 5G iPhone SE for free with no trade-in





Said shipments are scheduled to kick off later this week after an official announcement last week , but if you're still on the fence about the diminutive Apple A15 Bionic powerhouse and haven't made your pre-order yet, Xfinity Mobile could help seal the deal.





The up-and-coming MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) is currently offering easily the best iPhone SE 2022 deal , especially if you don't have anything to trade in. That's right, you won't need to give up your existing device to get this bad boy completely free of charge... after monthly bill credits.













As you can imagine, there are other strings attached to the killer promo as well, including a mandatory two-year installment plan, and perhaps most uncomfortably, a number port-in from a different carrier.





Valid until March 17, the 100 percent discount is only good for the 64GB storage version of the iPhone SE 5G, which is another serious inconvenience for digital hoarders. Then again, beggars bargain hunters can't always be choosers, and when you're eligible to save a whopping $430 on a hot new iPhone that's not even properly released yet, you'll probably be inclined to accept certain requirements and restrictions you'd otherwise consider major deal breakers.





It goes without saying that you'll have to stick with Xfinity Mobile for 24 months to receive your full discount, and if you're not familiar with the MVNO, we should point out that it uses Verizon's airwaves, meaning nationwide 4G LTE and 5G coverage won't be a problem.





Last but not necessarily least, those who do want to trade in their existing phones might be delighted to know they can score an additional $350 back as a combination of a $200 prepaid card and up to $150 credit by March 28, effectively meaning that Xfinity is willing to pay you to get the iPhone SE 3 off its hands.





