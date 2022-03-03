Apple's 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 powerhouse is on sale at huge discounts for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Typically available for a whopping $1099 and up, the jumbo-sized M1 powerhouse is almost never substantially marked down with no strings attached, and even at its list price, the fifth-gen giant is often pretty hard to come by at certain major US retailers.





If you can't afford to cough up north of a thousand bucks for a new iPadOS-based slate or simply don't want to do that, a good way to save a few hundred dollars is... not buy the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) after all and instead opt for the 2020 edition.





While it almost goes without saying that the fourth-gen colossus is no longer officially available directly from Apple , Woot has the device on sale starting at $829.99 today only. That may not seem like a bargain at first glance, but if you look closely, you'll notice that the Amazon-owned e-tailer offers full 1-year Apple warranties with these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units.





In addition to an entry-level 128GB storage configuration fetching the aforementioned 830 bucks, Woot can also hook you up with 256 gig variants at only $50 more and 512GB models in exchange for $979.99 a pop.





These are all Wi-Fi-only devices, mind you, costing anywhere between 30 and 37 percent less than they did when they made their commercial debut a couple of years ago.





Despite what might sound like a fairly advanced age, the iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) can arguably take on Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S8 family in terms of raw power (and more) while looking virtually identical (on the outside) to its 2021 follow-up.





Of course, the IPS LCD screen and Apple A12Z Bionic processor are somewhat outdated, but they're by no means bad, delivering 120Hz smoothness and great day-to-day performance respectively. The battery life, audio quality, facial recognition, and even camera performance are also outstanding by the highest 2022 standards, making today's deal pretty hard to miss... for folks who can afford to spend $830 and up on a new high-end tablet.





