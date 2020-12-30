The App Store grabs over 68% of global app revenue on Christmas day
According to preliminary data from app research firm Sensor Tower, $407.6 million was spent globally this past Christmas on apps purchased from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. That number represents a 34.5% year-over-year gain from the $303 million that was spent on apps during Christmas day in 2019. Mobile games made up the majority of app spending on December 25th; that figure was $295.6 million, up 27% from the $232.4 million spent on games during last year's Christmas day. Money spent on non-game apps on Christmas day rose 59% year-over-year from $70.5 million last year to $112 million this year.
Just as mobile games led the way in global app purchases on Christmas day (with Tencent's Honor of Kings topping the category after ringing up $10.7 million in revenue), Games also were the most popular apps in the states on December 25th led by Roblox. The most popular consumer app worldwide on Christmas was short-form video app TikTok. Owned by China's ByteDance, the popular app took in $4.7 million on Christmas.
This year has been a record setting one for apps and games as more than $100 billion has been spent in app stores around the world for the first time ever. Even though Android handsets own approximately 85% of the global phone market, the App Store traditionally collects more more revenue than the Google Play Store.