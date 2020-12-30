The App Store grabs over 68% of global app revenue on Christmas day





Once again, Apple's App Store received the bulk of the money spent on apps globally this past Christmas Day. Sensor Tower shows that $278.6 million, or 68.4% of the total, was spent in the App Store compared to the $129 million in revenue that was collected by the Google Play Store. Those numbers indicate a 35.2% year-over-year increase and a better than 33% annual increase for the App Store and the Google Play Store respectively. In the U.S., consumers spent a total of $130 million in both app stores this Christmas, a gain of 38.7% over last year's $93.7 million.











Just as mobile games led the way in global app purchases on Christmas day (with Tencent's Honor of Kings topping the category after ringing up $10.7 million in revenue), Games also were the most popular apps in the states on December 25th led by Roblox . The most popular consumer app worldwide on Christmas was short-form video app TikTok . Owned by China's ByteDance, the popular app took in $4.7 million on Christmas.









This year has been a record setting one for apps and games as more than $100 billion has been spent in app stores around the world for the first time ever. Even though Android handsets own approximately 85% of the global phone market, the App Store traditionally collects more more revenue than the Google Play Store.

