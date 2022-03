Apex Legends Mobile's limited regional launch has been delayed

due to current world events, we made the decision to shift the limited regional launch of Apex Legends Mobile

EA initially announced last week that it will release a beta version of Apex Legends Mobile in selected territories at the end of the month. Unfortunately, the limited regional launch of the game has been delayed for about a week, so fans of the battle royale will have to wait a bit more.The developer cited the current crises in Ukraine as the main reason for the delay: “.”That being said, the game is now expected to be released in select countries on March 7 PST. Next week, Apex Legends will be available on Android and iOS in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia.During playtest, battle royale fans will be able to play as Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic. However, there will be more gameplay features and content available when the game launches later this year.Apex Legends Mobile is not a port of the PC game and has been optimized to run on a variety of devices. Developers announced that the game will not support iOS devices with less than 2GB RAM during the limited region test, nor Android devices with less than 3GB RAM.However, the game will support Android devices 2GB RAM from the following brands: Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.Here are the minimum requirements for Android:For iOS: