iOS Android Games

Popular shooter Apex Legends is coming soon to Android and iOS, EA boss reveals

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jun 23, 2020, 2:55 AM


Right now, the mobile shooter scene is largely ruled by a triumvirate of games: PubG, Call of Duty and Fortnite. When it comes to battle royale, there’s one big name that’s missing from the list: Apex Legends.

EA’s attempt to take a slice from the battle royale pie took the world by storm but has since slightly diminished in popularity. But that might change once the game is available to billions of mobile gamers. And now we have a rough timeframe of when that might happen.

During a conference call, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson said “We’ve talked about having Apex Legends in soft launch by the end of the year.” The statement was quickly picked up by @ApexLatest on Twitter

Soft launch means the game will initially be available only on some markets (in some countries) before it’s released globally. There isn’t any information about which region will be the lucky one to get the game first, but hopefully, we’ll find out soon enough.

Seeing how we’re almost through with June, that means that in just a few months, we might be enjoying Apex Legends on our smartphones. The game is free to play on consoles and PC and that will likely be the case on mobile as well.

Apex Legends comes from Respawn Entertainment, the studio responsible for the Titanfall series. In the game, you take the role of one of 13 (currently) Legends, each with a unique set of skills. The rest is more or less standard battle royale gameplay: you jump from an aircraft, search for weapons and other loot and try to remain the last one standing.

Well, soon we’ll be able to do all that on our phones, if EA’s CEO is to be believed. We’re excited to give it a try!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iOS 14 is official – All the new features
Popular stories
watchOS 7 brings richer watch faces, sleep tracking, new workouts, handwash detection, and more
Popular stories
What's new in iPadOS 14? Which iPads will support iPadOS 14?
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors

Popular stories

Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
Samsung's 'standard' Galaxy Note 20 5G may end up cutting one too many display corners
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless