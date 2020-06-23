Popular shooter Apex Legends is coming soon to Android and iOS, EA boss reveals









“We’ve talked about having Apex Legends in soft launch by the end of the year.”

Soft launch means the game will initially be available only on some markets (in some countries) before it’s released globally. There isn’t any information about which region will be the lucky one to get the game first, but hopefully, we’ll find out soon enough.



Seeing how we’re almost through with June, that means that in just a few months, we might be enjoying Apex Legends on our smartphones. The game is free to play on consoles and PC and that will likely be the case on mobile as well.



Apex Legends comes from Respawn Entertainment, the studio responsible for the Titanfall series. In the game, you take the role of one of 13 (currently) Legends, each with a unique set of skills. The rest is more or less standard battle royale gameplay: you jump from an aircraft, search for weapons and other loot and try to remain the last one standing.



Well, soon we’ll be able to do all that on our phones, if EA’s CEO is to be believed. We’re excited to give it a try!



