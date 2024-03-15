Up Next:
Another one bites the dust: Google axes its Pinterest-like app
Google has a knack for axing and rebranding its services. Fresh off the announcement of the impending shutdown of the standalone Google Pay app in the US this summer, the tech giant’s latest attempt at a social media app is now bidding farewell.
Google has announced that it is pulling the plug on its Pinterest-like app, Keen (as reported by 9to5Google). Come March 24, the Keen website and app will no longer be accessible. If you are a user, brace yourself because all your Keens will be wiped out, along with all your posts, uploads, likes, follows, and comments.
Keen soared in popularity in 2020 as one of Google’s many experimental ventures, backed by the company’s innovation lab known as Area 120.
In addition to its core apps like Gmail, the Workspace suite, and Maps, Google invests significant efforts and resources into exploring new ideas for services that have the potential to become standalone businesses. However, as with any experiment, the outcome isn't always successful.
Lately, it seems that Google's primary focus is on advancing its innovations in AI. The tech giant recently unveiled its latest creation, Gemini, along with a dedicated Gemini app for Android.
For existing Keen users, Google has sent out emails advising them to export their data and download it as a ZIP file. If you are a Keen user and wish to safeguard your data, here are the steps to follow:
- Go to staykeen.com/download
- Select Keens to download
- Select "Next" to preview keens to download
- Select "Download data"
Through its website, StayKeen.com or its dedicated app, the platform leveraged Machine Learning to provide users with recommendations and Search results tailored to their Keens. These Keens are virtual idea boards where users can gather links, images, videos, and notes around a specific theme.
