Another music streaming service adds support for Siri

TIDAL meets Siri. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) April 20, 2022





But — and there is a but — you can't use Siri to control Tidal on the HomePod and HomePod mini, at least not yet. In other words, if you prefer to binge listen to music on Apple's smart speaker, you won't be able to control Tidal playback with your voice. You can still start the song on your phone and send it off to the HomePod via AirPlay, but that’s not as convenient. Say bye-bye to the thought of you asking HomePod to play Taylor Swift.If you want to control your music playback with your voice on ‌HomePod‌, there are still other services you can use — Apple Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and Pandora. The API is available for Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube to also make use of it, but whether they do is up to them.