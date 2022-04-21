 Another music streaming service adds support for Siri - PhoneArena
Apps
Preslav Mladenov
If you own an iPhone, you'll undoubtedly agree that telling Siri to play and control the playback of your favorite music from your preferred streaming service is really convenient. For example, if you prefer Spotify, then the only thing you need to do to start playing your favorite song is to say, "Hey, Siri! Play [song name] on Spotify!".

Now, iPhone and iPad users will be able to do the same thing, but with Tidal. As the music streaming company tweeted, Tidal now supports Siri. Yes, that's right! Just tell Siri to play a song, but remember to add “on Tidal” at the end of your request.


But — and there is a but — you can't use Siri to control Tidal on the HomePod and HomePod mini, at least not yet. In other words, if you prefer to binge listen to music on Apple's smart speaker, you won't be able to control Tidal playback with your voice. You can still start the song on your phone and send it off to the HomePod via AirPlay, but that’s not as convenient. Say bye-bye to the thought of you asking HomePod to play Taylor Swift.

If you want to control your music playback with your voice on ‌HomePod‌, there are still other services you can use — Apple Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and Pandora. The API is available for Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube to also make use of it, but whether they do is up to them.
