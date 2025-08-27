Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Another app beats Apple in offering useful AI features on the iPhone

WhatsApp can now help you write better messages on iOS in a way that Apple Intelligence doesn’t seem to be able to.

Like it or not, we’re getting deeper into the generative AI era of the smartphone, and even iPhone users are included. While Apple continues struggling with Apple Intelligence, WhatsApp has released another new AI-powered feature for its iOS app, so no one feels left out.

The latest version of WhatsApp introduces a new feature called Writing Help. Just like its name suggests, it could suggest message replies based on a few tones you could choose from. The available options are the following:

  • Rephrase – better clarity and flow, without changing the meaning
  • Professional – adjusts to a more formal language
  • Funny – offers a more humorous language and jokes
  • Supportive – makes the messages sound softer and uplifting
  • Proofread – only fixes issues with spelling and grammar

Users will be able to choose if they want to use some of the suggestions or just keep their original message. If they replace their text with some of the AI-generated ones, the recipients won’t be notified that AI was involved in the conversation.

Meta says that the new feature is powered by its Private Processing technology, used in other Meta AI features across different apps. The company claims that its system keeps messages completely private and doesn’t scan the conversation history.

Would you use Writing Help or a similar feature?

Vote View Result


Writing Help is optional and turned off by default, so to use it, you need to turn it on manually.

The feature is currently rolling out in English for users in the United States and “several other countries”. In its official blog post about Writing Help, WhatsApp says it hopes to bring it to more languages and countries by the end of the year. 

Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16 already has writing tools, but they’re far from the best on the market. Compared to Galaxy AI on the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Gemini on Pixel 10, Apple is falling behind even with such basic features, so having WhatsApp stepping in with it is nice.

As a writer, the last thing I want is for an AI to write my messages, but I can’t deny that the proofreading option sounds very useful. Paired with Meta’s claim for privacy, I can see many people using Writing Help. However, I’m more of an AI sceptic, so I’ll probably keep it turned off.

