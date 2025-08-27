Another app beats Apple in offering useful AI features on the iPhone
WhatsApp can now help you write better messages on iOS in a way that Apple Intelligence doesn’t seem to be able to.
Like it or not, we’re getting deeper into the generative AI era of the smartphone, and even iPhone users are included. While Apple continues struggling with Apple Intelligence, WhatsApp has released another new AI-powered feature for its iOS app, so no one feels left out.
The latest version of WhatsApp introduces a new feature called Writing Help. Just like its name suggests, it could suggest message replies based on a few tones you could choose from. The available options are the following:
Users will be able to choose if they want to use some of the suggestions or just keep their original message. If they replace their text with some of the AI-generated ones, the recipients won’t be notified that AI was involved in the conversation.
Writing Help is optional and turned off by default, so to use it, you need to turn it on manually.
The feature is currently rolling out in English for users in the United States and “several other countries”. In its official blog post about Writing Help, WhatsApp says it hopes to bring it to more languages and countries by the end of the year.
Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16 already has writing tools, but they’re far from the best on the market. Compared to Galaxy AI on the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Gemini on Pixel 10, Apple is falling behind even with such basic features, so having WhatsApp stepping in with it is nice.
As a writer, the last thing I want is for an AI to write my messages, but I can’t deny that the proofreading option sounds very useful. Paired with Meta’s claim for privacy, I can see many people using Writing Help. However, I’m more of an AI sceptic, so I’ll probably keep it turned off.
