The Soundcore Space Q45 provide excellent sound and ANC and are currently dirt cheap for a limited time

If you are in the market for new, affordable ANC headphones, we have awesome news! Amazon is selling the budget-friendly Soundcore Space Q45 at a sweet $50 discount, shaving 33% off their price. Furthermore, thanks to this lovely markdown, you can snag a pair for south of $100!
We should also point out that the headphones are available at their lowest price on Amazon, making them even more enticing than usual. Given what a bargain they truly are, we suggest taking advantage of this offer now while they are still up for grabs at such a low cost. This is a limited-time deal, and it may expire soon.
Overall, the Soundcore Space Q45 have a lot to offer, especially at their current budget price. Therefore, tap the deal button in this article and treat yourself to new awesome headphones without breaking the bank before it's too late!
The biggest selling point of the Soundcore Space Q45 is their active noise cancellation. For under $100, you are getting adaptable and pretty capable ANC that can effectively block low- and mid-frequency sounds, but it may have a hard time muting high-frequency noises. It's worth mentioning that it's not on par with the ANC found on top dogs like the Sony WH-1000XM5, but it does a tremendous job, given the budget price.
Additionally, the headphones offer good sound for the price, and you can even tailor their audio to your liking via the EQ in their companion Soundcore app. They also have impressive battery life, delivering up to 50 hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to 65 hours with it turned off. To top it off, the headphones support fast charging, with a quick five-minute charge capable of providing four hours of playback.
