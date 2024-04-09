Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Soundcore Space Q45 provide excellent sound and ANC and are currently dirt cheap for a limited time

By
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Soundcore Space Q45 provide excellent sound and ANC and are currently dirt cheap for a limited t
If you are in the market for new, affordable ANC headphones, we have awesome news! Amazon is selling the budget-friendly Soundcore Space Q45 at a sweet $50 discount, shaving 33% off their price. Furthermore, thanks to this lovely markdown, you can snag a pair for south of $100!

Soundcore by Anker Space Q45: Save 33% on Amazon!

Get the Soundcore Space Q45 on Amazon and save $50 in the process. The headphones have great sound and ANC for their budget price and deliver up to 65 hours of listening time. They are a real steal right now, so act fast and snag a pair now while you can!
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


We should also point out that the headphones are available at their lowest price on Amazon, making them even more enticing than usual. Given what a bargain they truly are, we suggest taking advantage of this offer now while they are still up for grabs at such a low cost. This is a limited-time deal, and it may expire soon.

The biggest selling point of the Soundcore Space Q45 is their active noise cancellation. For under $100, you are getting adaptable and pretty capable ANC that can effectively block low- and mid-frequency sounds, but it may have a hard time muting high-frequency noises. It's worth mentioning that it's not on par with the ANC found on top dogs like the Sony WH-1000XM5, but it does a tremendous job, given the budget price.

Additionally, the headphones offer good sound for the price, and you can even tailor their audio to your liking via the EQ in their companion Soundcore app. They also have impressive battery life, delivering up to 50 hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to 65 hours with it turned off. To top it off, the headphones support fast charging, with a quick five-minute charge capable of providing four hours of playback.

Overall, the Soundcore Space Q45 have a lot to offer, especially at their current budget price. Therefore, tap the deal button in this article and treat yourself to new awesome headphones without breaking the bank before it's too late!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless