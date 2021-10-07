Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds look pretty sweet on paper (and they're already on sale)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







In theory, we're talking about a $169.99 MSRP stateside, but in reality, you're looking at paying 20 bucks less than that at the time of this writing in your choice of four different colors as part of an undoubtedly limited launch promotion. According to the official Soundcore website in the US, said discount should expire on October 15, although knowing Amazon, the introductory deal could well be extended beyond that deadline.









Whatever early purchasing method you'll decide to pursue, you should know that deliveries are only set to kick off later this month as far as the Frost White, Midnight Black, and Fog Gray hues are concerned and next month if you prefer the eye-catching Dusk Purple flavor.



Compared to their forerunners, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro bring "personalized" active noise cancellation to the table, which uses something called HearID to "analyze your ears and level of in-ear pressure" and only afterwards create a "tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction" for each individual user.





We'll obviously have to try out that potentially game-changing feature in the real world before getting too excited, and the same goes for the "upgraded" ACAA (Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture) 2.0 and LDAC technologies promising to enable a Hi-Res Audio listening experience with "precision accuracy and even greater detail" than ever before.



Basically, Anker is marketing these bad boys as the best-sounding true wireless earbuds in the world (without actually uttering those exact words), and while it's always wise to take such hyperbolic claims with a grain of salt, it will certainly be impressive if the Liberty 3 Pro even come close to the audio performance of something like the Sony WF-1000XM4





That's because you also get up to a whopping 32 hours of battery life from both the buds themselves and their bundled wireless charging case, as well as an IPX4-rated build, fast charging support, a grand total of six microphones, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and at least according to Anker, "unmatched fit and comfort."



Charging case notwithstanding, the Liberty 3 Pro can keep your tunes going for up to eight hours without interruptions, which is also pretty awesome. And when you do run out of juice, a quick 15-minute charge can deliver three hours of continuous listening time, which is yet another big strength, especially when you consider the aforementioned reduced price of these "premium" puppies.