Some of the best Anker chargers for your iPhone 13 and Android devices are hugely discounted today

Of course, the discounted products are not the same, with the newest list of absolute bargains arguably headlined by a minuscule Nano adapter capable of up to 20-watt speeds. Normally priced at $19.99, the incredibly successful Anker PowerPort III Nano is currently available for 25 percent less than that.





Billed as 50 percent smaller than a "standard" 20W iPhone charger, this bad boy will definitely come in handy for early adopters of Apple's latest "iDevices" , all of which just so happen to support 20W speeds while shipping without power adapters in their retail boxes.



The Nano is obviously compatible with Android handsets in addition to iPhones, and the same goes for the "regular-sized" PowerPort III 20W, which is currently marked down by 25 percent of its own from a $15.99 MSRP.



If you do end up buying any of these two (respectably) fast wall chargers for a member of the If you do end up buying any of these two (respectably) fast wall chargers for a member of the iPhone 13 family (or an older iPhone), you'll also need a USB-C to Lightning cable.. or two. Unsurprisingly, Amazon and Anker have you covered in that department as well, selling a 3-feet Powerline+ II nylon-braided 2-pack at a massive 46 percent discount.



Meanwhile, if you don't like (directly) hugging walls, you can go for a magnetic Meanwhile, if you don't like (directly) hugging walls, you can go for a magnetic wireless charging pad at a 33 percent price cut or a 2-in-1 magnetic wireless charging stand reduced by 25 percent from a $35.99 list price. Both of these are designed specifically for Apple's iPhone 12 lineup, mind you, with the latter model also supporting the company's AirPods , as well as true wireless earbuds made by many other brands.



Android and iPhone users who are constantly on the move have a choice between a 10,000mAh USB-C PowerCore Slim portable charger sold for 12 bucks less than usual and... the same exact power bank bundled with a PowerPort III Nano wall charger at a combined discount of 25 percent.



Last but not necessarily least, those who'd like to make room for all of their devices to be charged at once without purchasing several different accessories can opt for an Anker PowerPort Strip PD 6 with, well, six different AC outlets and an additional three USB ports built into one single product available at $17 less than its $49.99 MSRP.

It's generally not a good idea to spend a lot of money on devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, or smartwatches so close to the holiday season, but when it comes to mobile accessories, we see no reason to wait if you can shave up to 45 (or rather 46) percent off the already low prices of some of Anker's most popular chargers.