Anker's huge 2kWh Solix F2000 drops to its best price in this early Prime Day deal

Anker Solix F2000 station placed in an outdoor environment, with lights, people, and an RV in the background.
Normally, you’d have to spend a small fortune for a big home backup power source with over 2kWh capacity, but not today. Amazon is making the incredible Anker Solix F2000, also known as the PowerHouse 767, a fantastic bargain. For a limited time, Prime members can grab this 2,048Wh power station for a massive $1,050 off its original ~$2,000 price.

That brings the huge device to only about $950 — its best price so far. Indeed, this beats Amazon’s Black Friday 2024 offer by $50, so you know it’s a really awesome savings opportunity. And sure, $950 is still a hefty price to pay for a portable power station, but similar options from Jackery and Bluetti are now going for at least $50 more, so this deal is clearly worth jumping on.

Let’s get one thing clear right off the bat — if you’re after an ultra-portable power source, this isn’t the one to get. Weighing 67.2 lbs, this big fella is quite tough to carry around. On the bright side, it features durable built-in wheels and a retractable handle, so you can move it around the house much more easily.

With 12 ports onboard, the Solix F2000 lets you juice up everything you need without compromise. It packs an exclusive RV port, three USB-Cs (up to 100W), 2x12W USB-A ports, four AC and two car outlets, letting you power everything from laptops to heavy-duty appliances. It offers a massive 2400W output and a 3600W surge, delivering up to 10 hours of runtime for refrigerators.

Worried it’ll take ages to charge? Not at all. In fact, this big unit can reach 80% battery in just 1.4 hours, which is quite impressive given its huge capacity.

But that’s not all — the durable station can be expanded to as much as 4,096Wh total capacity with an expansion battery (sold separately). Factor in the hands-free control through the Anker app and the incredible 10-year lifespan, plus five years of warranty, and you’ve got the ideal big backup power device.

Considering everything it brings to the table, the Anker Solix F2000 stands out as one of the best no-compromise power stations to invest in. While it’s worth it even at standard price, this early Prime Day deal at Amazon makes it a no-brainer for users seeking loads of power and multiple ports. Get yours and save $1,050 with Prime while it lasts.

