Anker's huge 2kWh Solix F2000 drops to its best price in this early Prime Day deal
Early Prime Day offer slashes $1,050 off the Anker Solix F2000, turning it into a no-brainer!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Normally, you’d have to spend a small fortune for a big home backup power source with over 2kWh capacity, but not today. Amazon is making the incredible Anker Solix F2000, also known as the PowerHouse 767, a fantastic bargain. For a limited time, Prime members can grab this 2,048Wh power station for a massive $1,050 off its original ~$2,000 price.
That brings the huge device to only about $950 — its best price so far. Indeed, this beats Amazon’s Black Friday 2024 offer by $50, so you know it’s a really awesome savings opportunity. And sure, $950 is still a hefty price to pay for a portable power station, but similar options from Jackery and Bluetti are now going for at least $50 more, so this deal is clearly worth jumping on.
With 12 ports onboard, the Solix F2000 lets you juice up everything you need without compromise. It packs an exclusive RV port, three USB-Cs (up to 100W), 2x12W USB-A ports, four AC and two car outlets, letting you power everything from laptops to heavy-duty appliances. It offers a massive 2400W output and a 3600W surge, delivering up to 10 hours of runtime for refrigerators.
But that’s not all — the durable station can be expanded to as much as 4,096Wh total capacity with an expansion battery (sold separately). Factor in the hands-free control through the Anker app and the incredible 10-year lifespan, plus five years of warranty, and you’ve got the ideal big backup power device.
Considering everything it brings to the table, the Anker Solix F2000 stands out as one of the best no-compromise power stations to invest in. While it’s worth it even at standard price, this early Prime Day deal at Amazon makes it a no-brainer for users seeking loads of power and multiple ports. Get yours and save $1,050 with Prime while it lasts.
That brings the huge device to only about $950 — its best price so far. Indeed, this beats Amazon’s Black Friday 2024 offer by $50, so you know it’s a really awesome savings opportunity. And sure, $950 is still a hefty price to pay for a portable power station, but similar options from Jackery and Bluetti are now going for at least $50 more, so this deal is clearly worth jumping on.
Let’s get one thing clear right off the bat — if you’re after an ultra-portable power source, this isn’t the one to get. Weighing 67.2 lbs, this big fella is quite tough to carry around. On the bright side, it features durable built-in wheels and a retractable handle, so you can move it around the house much more easily.
Worried it’ll take ages to charge? Not at all. In fact, this big unit can reach 80% battery in just 1.4 hours, which is quite impressive given its huge capacity.
But that’s not all — the durable station can be expanded to as much as 4,096Wh total capacity with an expansion battery (sold separately). Factor in the hands-free control through the Anker app and the incredible 10-year lifespan, plus five years of warranty, and you’ve got the ideal big backup power device.
Considering everything it brings to the table, the Anker Solix F2000 stands out as one of the best no-compromise power stations to invest in. While it’s worth it even at standard price, this early Prime Day deal at Amazon makes it a no-brainer for users seeking loads of power and multiple ports. Get yours and save $1,050 with Prime while it lasts.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
19 Sep, 2025Anker's huge 2kWh Solix F2000 drops to its best price in this early Prime Day deal
21 Aug, 2025Epic deal knocks the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 under $450 for a limited time
13 Aug, 2025I'm seriously excited about the Anker Solix C1000, especially when it's $300 off
06 Aug, 2025I'd call the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 a serious backup power champ, especially at $200 off
03 Aug, 2025I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: