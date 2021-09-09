It's raining killer Amazon deals on a variety of Anker charging accessories again, but not for long

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





We're talking everything from power banks to multi-device wireless charging stations, good old fashioned wall chargers (supporting decidedly "modern" speeds), so-called power strips including a variety of AC outlets and USB ports, as well as a bunch of essential cables that one should always have nearby, all of which are available for a very limited time at substantial discounts ranging from 30 to 40 percent.



You can score the latter markdown on a 2-in-1 Anker PowerCore Fusion III compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets that normally costs $39.99. The cheaper-than-ever accessory is fully capable of solving two problems with no outside help (apart from a cable that's not included as standard), delivering up to 18-watt speeds both at home and on the go.



As portable chargers go, of course, you can easily do better than the 5,000mAh juice provided by the PowerCore Fusion III, with two different PowerCore 10K models currently fetching around 10 bucks less than usual. Only one of them comes with wireless support, mind you, while the other stands out with an unusually "slim" design.



If you don't have a problem hugging a wall at all times to charge your USB-C smartphone or laptop, the 4.8-star Amazon customer rating average of the PowerPort Atom PD 1 strongly suggests this incredibly tiny beast is hard to beat right now, especially at 30 percent off its already reasonable $29.99 list price.



While nowhere near as compact or as fast as the Atom, the similarly well-reviewed and deeply discounted Anker PowerPort Cube can fulfil even more tasks than the aforementioned PowerCore Fusion III, charging up to six different devices at once with a trio of AC outlets and a trio of USB-A ports.



Marked down by a cool 31 percent of its own, the PowerWave 10 Stand is also pretty versatile and convenient, simultaneously charging one phone wirelessly and another two via a pair of traditional USB-A ports. Two ports is what the PowerDrive III Duo has going for it as well, but thanks to USB-C technology, that bad boy can deliver up to a combined total of 36 watts of juice in your car at a 37 percent discount.



Last but not necessarily least, Android and iPhone users may not want to ignore the 35 and 38 percent price cuts currently available for PowerLine III Lightning 2-packs and PowerLine II USB-C to USB-C single cables respectively. You can never have too many of those lying around the house, right?

