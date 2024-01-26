The premium Anker 736 100W wall charger is currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Here at PhoneArena, we're constantly discussing super-duper smartphones, ultra-powerful tablets, awesome fancy smartwatches that pack a gazillion features, and premium earbuds that allow you to enjoy Taylor Swift's angelic voice in incredible sound quality. However, all these types of devices we just mentioned have one thing in common — they come with built-in batteries that require charging.

So, if you've had enough of constantly juggling different chargers for your different devices, you'll be happy to learn that you can now snatch a premium charger at a sweet discount. Amazon is currently selling the sleek Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W) charging brick at a lovely 27% markdown, allowing you to save $20 on this bad boy if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal right now while the opportunity is still presenting itself.

With two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the Anker 736 can charge up to three devices simultaneously, allowing you to charge your smartphone, earbuds, and laptop at the same time. So, next time, when you go on vacation, you can only pack the Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W) instead of bringing in all of your chargers with you. Furthermore, the device supports Apple's iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, as well as Samsung's fancy Galaxy S phones and Google's AI-powered Pixel smartphones.

Additionally, the charging brick boasts a sturdy build, indicating good durability, and should, therefore, last longer than a cheap charger.

However, Amazon's sweet deal on the Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W) won't stay available forever. This is why, we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get that fancy charger now since it may be too late tomorrow.

