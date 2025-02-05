Android users, it’s your turn to get more car icon choices in Google Maps
Last November, Google began testing new car icons in Google Maps, giving iOS users a bit more customization. Now, it looks like Android users are finally getting the same treatment.
Google Maps has let users swap out their navigation icon since 2020, offering choices like a red sedan, a yellow SUV, a green pickup, or just a simple arrow. But soon, you won’t be limited to just those, as Google is expanding the lineup with more options, including a luxury sedan, a rugged off-road truck, an SUV, a sports car, and even a hatchback, giving your in-app ride a bit more personality.
If you do have access, customizing your vehicle icon is pretty simple. Just start a trip, tap on your current vehicle icon, and scroll through the available cars and trucks until the one you want is highlighted. The color options are displayed underneath the vehicles for easy selection.
There are eight color options to choose from: Glacier White, Night Black, Ash Gray, Poppy Red, Sky Blue, Sunny Yellow, Aqua Green, and Sunset Magenta – the same selection iOS users already have. And if none of these new choices appeal to you, no worries – the original three vehicle icons are still there in the carousel.
You can play around with different options to make your experience more personal. | Image credit – 9to5Google
Some users already have early access to the new vehicle customization options on Android, but they’re not widely available yet – actually, not even for all iOS users, despite Google starting the rollout last year. (I, for one, have them on my iPad but not on my iPhone.)
I think it was about time Google gave us more customization options in Maps, especially after acquiring Waze. Sure, Waze still offers more fun customization, but Google Maps is definitely catching up with features like this.
