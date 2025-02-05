Android users, it’s your turn to get more car icon choices in Google Maps

You can play around with different options to make your experience more personal. | Image credit – 9to5Google

Some users already have early access to the new vehicle customization options on Android, but they’re not widely available yet – actually, not even for all iOS users, despite Google starting the rollout last year. (I, for one, have them on my iPad but not on my iPhone.)If you do have access, customizing your vehicle icon is pretty simple. Just start a trip, tap on your current vehicle icon, and scroll through the available cars and trucks until the one you want is highlighted. The color options are displayed underneath the vehicles for easy selection.I think it was about time Google gave us more customization options in Maps, especially after acquiring Waze. Sure, Waze still offers more fun customization, but Google Maps is definitely catching up with features like this.