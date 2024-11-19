Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Google Maps for iOS has a new customizable design change

Google Maps for iOS shows a route in landscape mode.
The Google Maps app has always been a useful and important tool. Over the years Google has made it better by adding new features that not only help you get from point "A" to point "B" quickly and safely but also tell you where to dine when you arrive at "B,"or where to spend the night. You'll also learn which landmarks to visit and see, where you can find entertainment, and a whole lot more. The beauty is that all of this is available from one app.

Google lately has been making some design changes to Google Maps even going as far as to change some of the color themes from blue to teal for buttons and tabs near the bottom of the display. The company has also offered Google Maps users a chance to switch from the iconic blue arrow representing your ride to a red car, a yellow SUV, and a green pickup truck. But after four years, users probably wanted more customization.

Google will now allow Maps users to choose an SUV, a sedan, an off-road truck, a sports car, and a compact hatchback. Each one has eight color options:

  • Glacier white
  • Night black
  • Ash gray
  • Poppy red
  • Sky blue
  • Sunny yellow
  • Aqua green
  • Sunset magenta

To customize your vehicle, tap the current icon used to represent your vehicle and you can select which car or truck you want to use on Google Maps by scrolling to the left with the vehicle you want to select ending up in the circle/spotlight. The color options are underneath the vehicles. After you've customized the vehicle on Google Maps, tap on the blue "Done" button to save your design. While the three older vehicle icons are still available, they don't offer the color customizations that the new ones do.

screenshot shows the new customizable icon option for the iOS version of Google Maps.
Customize your iOS Google Maps app by picking the type of vehicle and the color you want for your icon. | Image credit-PhoneArena

We should also point out that this new feature is only available on the iOS version of Google Maps for now. Since Google has tried to keep features on both the iOS and Android versions of the app the same, you can pretty much bet that the Android version of Google Maps will eventually offer the same customizable option. The feature is already available on my iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18.2 beta 3.

If you don't have Google Maps on your phone, you can install it on your iPhone by tapping on this link. If you have an Android phone, Google Maps can be installed from the Play Store when you tap on this link.
