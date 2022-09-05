 Europe set to mandate new Android version updates by Christmas and 5 years of repairs - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+
iPhone 14 announcement event
Upcoming event
iPhone 14 announcement event
Sep 07, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
How to watch and what to expect at the next Apple Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more

Europe set to mandate new Android version updates by Christmas and 5 years of repairs

iOS Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
EC to mandate Android version updates by Christmas and 5 years of repairs
The European Commission is currently at the forefront of Android and iOS phone maker standardization in the interest of the consumer and has issued a proposal that mandates the mobile OS version and security update speeds, as well as the phones' ease of repairability with requirements that go above and beyond any right-to-repair the US has mustered so far, with adoption by year's end.

Android and iOS software updates


First off, security and major Android and iOS version updates will have to be available to all phones in these ecosystems sold in the European Union within 2-4 months of their release. Google released Android 13 on August 15, so that would mean every single phone, down to the Galaxy A03, would have to be updated before Christmas rolls in if the EC gets its way.

Security updates should be provided even faster, within two months of a discovered vulnerability and a subsequent update released by Google. In addition, at least 3 years of software support with major OS updates and 5 years for security updates will be mandated. 

Apple's iOS phones and most major Android manufacturers have already committed to similar schemes so here they won't see much struggle. Samsung has even gone further by promising no less than four years of Android updates and five of security ones, so for the biggest Android handset maker the new regulations would be a non-issue.

Phone repairability


The other big proposal is for the repairability of said phones sold in the EU. Repair shops should get access to original battery, display, cameras, charging ports, mechanical buttons, microphones, speakers, and hinges for foldable phones for at least five years after a model in deprecated by the manufacturer.

In addition, phone buyers will have to get access to a big chunk of those repair parts bonanza as well, including screens, SIM trays, mics, hinges and ports, complete with spread-out detailed schematics on how to replace them individually, should they wish to do so.

The batteries are getting a special treatment as their replacement is left to the shops, yet the phone maker should provide them with originals or alternatives that are up to the 500 charging cycle standard, i.e. they should retain at least 83% charge after 500, and 80% charge after 1000 cycles.

The best phones in that regard out there - the OnePlus 10T or Oppo Find X5 Pro - have fast-charging batteries that can retain 80% charge even after 1600 full cycles which is an amazing feat and way above what the European Commission will be requiring. 

Thus, the brands under the BBK holding umbrella - Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus - which collectively hold the globe's largest market share of phones produced, will be way ahead of the rest of the Android or iOS gang here. They also already got Android 13, at least the high-end models, so they'd have no trouble fulfilling the software update requirements, too.

The European Commission says that the goal of its latest phone update and repair proposal aims to increase the handsets' useful lifespan from the current three to five years, thus diminishing electronic waste and encouraging recycling. Given that they already got their way to force Apple into the USB-C port camp, Android phone manufacturers would have to adjust to much more frequent updates for their low-end phones as well.

Get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to $1050 off!

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at Samsung.com with a $150 instant credit. In addition, you can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $900.
$1050 off (55%) Trade-in Gift
$869 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a are seeing some of their lowest prices this Labor Day
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a are seeing some of their lowest prices this Labor Day
The UK government will soon introduce 'tough' new rules for UK telecoms
The UK government will soon introduce 'tough' new rules for UK telecoms
Labor Day Phone Sales 2022: save big on Samsung, Pixel and much more
Labor Day Phone Sales 2022: save big on Samsung, Pixel and much more
Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech
Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech
Watch the Apple iPhone 14 September event: what to expect from 'Far Out'
Watch the Apple iPhone 14 September event: what to expect from 'Far Out'
Google's hot new Fitbit smartwatches are already on a cool Best Buy sale
Google's hot new Fitbit smartwatches are already on a cool Best Buy sale

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless