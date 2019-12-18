Unusual source reveals unofficial Android distribution numbers for 2019
Remember the old days when early each month Google would release a breakdown of Android distribution? Seven months elapsed before Google posted updated figures in May of this year, and since then we have not seen any further updates. It isn't hard to understand why Google wouldn't want to publicize these stats. Because there are so many different Android phone manufacturers, the platform suffers from fragmentation. In other words, unlike iOS the same company does not develop the software and design the phone (except for the Pixel handsets which explains why they are always first in line to receive updates).
17% of PornHub's Android users have a device running a version of the OS that is more than four years old
For the year, the majority of Android users visiting PornHub used Android 9 Pie (48%) which is what you would expect since it was the latest official Android build for nine months out of the year. Android 8 Oreo was next (23%). Android 10, which started as the Android Q beta in March, was used on only 2% of Android devices that found their way to PornHub this year. That is less than the 12% that visited the site on a phone or tablet running Android 7 Nougat (from 2016), the 8% running on Android 6 Marshmallow (2015) and the 5% driven by Android 5 Lollipop (2014). As PornHub notes, 17% of its Android visitors are using a version of the operating system that is more than four years old. When you combine the numbers for Android 9 and 10, it reveals that only half of PornHub visitors had the latest version of Android on their device during 2019.
50% of Android visitors to the site were using the latest version of the OS compared to 95% for iOS
Compare those numbers with the 71% of iOS users that viewed PornHub content on a mobile device running iOS 13. That version of Apple's mobile operating system was released about two weeks after Google dropped Android 10. And 95% of iOS users were rocking the latest build of the operating system when they visited PornHub last year.
Many consider the Samsung Internet Browser to be the best for Android users (we do use it as the default browser on our Pixel 2 XL) and it had the highest year-over-year increase in usage among PornHub users. The browser had a 28% increase for the year but finished in third place after Chrome (44.3%) and Safari (41.6%). Those two had increases of 8% and 4% respectively for 2019.
Keep in mind that PornHub's data comes from a pool of users that is quite narrow, although the data is more confirmation that when it comes to updates, Google still has more work ahead of it.
