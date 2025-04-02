Android Auto 14.0 update rolls out widely, paving the road for Gemini and deeper car integration
Google has begun rolling out the Android Auto 14.0 update to users globally following a short beta period. The update doesn’t introduce many visible changes, but it marks an important step in preparing the platform for more ambitious upgrades — including the integration of Google’s Gemini AI assistant and deeper in-car functionality.
One visual change users may notice is the updated microphone icon on the Android Auto interface. The classic four-color Assistant icon is now replaced by a plain white one — a subtle but telling indication that Gemini, Google’s AI replacement for the Google Assistant, is nearing launch on the platform.
Android Auto’s evolution isn't stopping with AI. Code from previous 14.0 betas revealed that Google is also working on expanding the platform’s capabilities beyond mirroring apps.
This could bring Android Auto closer to what Google already offers with Android Automotive OS — a standalone infotainment operating system built into cars that doesn't require a smartphone to run.
It’s still early days for these climate control features, and Google hasn’t officially confirmed them, but their discovery in the code shows where Android Auto may be headed next.
While AI and deeper integration into the car's system are the most exciting potential upgrades, Android Auto’s core experience has also been getting some attention.
Back in December, the arrival of a refreshed music player UI rearranged album art, made track info more legible, and gave the overall interface a sleeker, more modern design. That same update also introduced a new font across Android Auto, which remains part of this newer version.
These design updates signal that Google isn’t just focused on what Android Auto can do — it’s also trying to make it a better-looking, more user-friendly platform.
As with most Android Auto releases, version 14.0 is mainly focused on stability improvements and bug fixes. There are no new toggles or tools for users to play with right now, but the update quietly lays the groundwork for future features that have already been uncovered in earlier betas.
