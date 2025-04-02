Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Android Auto 14.0 update rolls out widely, paving the road for Gemini and deeper car integration

Android Auto App icon with "Android Auto" text in front of blurred out green background.
Google has begun rolling out the Android Auto 14.0 update to users globally following a short beta period. The update doesn’t introduce many visible changes, but it marks an important step in preparing the platform for more ambitious upgrades — including the integration of Google’s Gemini AI assistant and deeper in-car functionality.

As with most Android Auto releases, version 14.0 is mainly focused on stability improvements and bug fixes. There are no new toggles or tools for users to play with right now, but the update quietly lays the groundwork for future features that have already been uncovered in earlier betas.

One visual change users may notice is the updated microphone icon on the Android Auto interface. The classic four-color Assistant icon is now replaced by a plain white one — a subtle but telling indication that Gemini, Google’s AI replacement for the Google Assistant, is nearing launch on the platform.

A a stronger focus on Android Auto upgrades


Android Auto’s evolution isn't stopping with AI. Code from previous 14.0 betas revealed that Google is also working on expanding the platform’s capabilities beyond mirroring apps.

There have been hints of car climate controls, like defrost toggles for the front and rear windshields. An update such as this would be a major shift for Android Auto, which historically hasn’t interfaced directly with car functions.

This could bring Android Auto closer to what Google already offers with Android Automotive OS — a standalone infotainment operating system built into cars that doesn't require a smartphone to run.

It’s still early days for these climate control features, and Google hasn’t officially confirmed them, but their discovery in the code shows where Android Auto may be headed next.

Gemini isn’t the only area getting attention


While AI and deeper integration into the car's system are the most exciting potential upgrades, Android Auto’s core experience has also been getting some attention.

Back in December, the arrival of a refreshed music player UI rearranged album art, made track info more legible, and gave the overall interface a sleeker, more modern design. That same update also introduced a new font across Android Auto, which remains part of this newer version.

These design updates signal that Google isn’t just focused on what Android Auto can do — it’s also trying to make it a better-looking, more user-friendly platform.
