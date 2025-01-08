Google’s Gemini AI assistant appears in Android Auto beta
Google’s AI-powered assistant, Gemini, is starting to take center stage in its ecosystem, and it looks like it’s coming to Android Auto sooner rather than later. According to a recent report from Android Authority, Google seems to be testing Gemini within the Android Auto platform. If true, this could mark a big step forward for in-car digital assistants.
When enabled, Gemini’s UI replaces the usual Google Assistant microphone icon with a gradient-colored symbol that matches Gemini’s branding. There’s even a prompt at the bottom of the screen that says, “Ask Gemini,” which gives us a hint at its functionality. Testers haven’t been able to get Gemini to respond yet, but the fact that this UI exists suggests that the rollout is in progress.
This isn’t an isolated move. Google has been making it clear that Gemini will play a bigger role across its products. During CES 2025, the company announced that Gemini will debut on Google TV, adding AI-powered recommendations and easier content navigation to home entertainment. On top of that, leaks suggest that Wear OS smartwatches are also in line to get Gemini, potentially turning them into smarter AI assistants. The company has already brought Gemini to Home devices.
Bringing Gemini to Android Auto could make the in-car experience more intuitive and convenient for users. Here’s what it might bring to the table:
It looks like Gemini isn’t just a rebranded Google Assistant—it’s designed to take things further. Features like multi-turn conversations and the ability to better understand context make it feel more like an evolution of Assistant rather than a simple replacement.
Right now, Gemini’s interface is visible in the Android Auto beta, but it’s not fully functional yet. Based on Google’s usual timelines, we could see Gemini officially launch on Android Auto by mid-2025. This would likely coincide with its rollout to other platforms like Google TV.
For now, the discovery of Gemini in Android Auto gives us a glimpse of what’s coming next. It’s also a reminder of Google’s growing focus on making AI a core part of its products. Whether you’re in your car, at home, or on the go, the company is clearly aiming to deliver smarter and more connected experiences for its users.
Even though Google hasn’t officially confirmed Gemini’s integration into Android Auto, some interesting clues have surfaced. Android Authority’s teardown of the Android Auto v13.5 beta APK revealed code related to Gemini, along with a way to manually activate its user interface (UI).
Image by AndroidAuthority.
Expanding Gemini across Google’s ecosystem
Bringing Gemini to Android Auto could make the in-car experience more intuitive and convenient for users. Here’s what it might bring to the table:
- Smarter Conversations: Gemini’s advanced language processing could make talking to your car feel more natural, reducing the need to repeat commands or use rigid phrasing.
- Personalized Help: It might learn your habits, like your favorite routes or music preferences, and use them to provide tailored suggestions.
- Ecosystem Integration: With Gemini on phones, TVs, and other devices, Android Auto could become part of a seamless experience across your gadgets.
It looks like Gemini isn’t just a rebranded Google Assistant—it’s designed to take things further. Features like multi-turn conversations and the ability to better understand context make it feel more like an evolution of Assistant rather than a simple replacement.
When can we expect Gemini for Android Auto?
Right now, Gemini’s interface is visible in the Android Auto beta, but it’s not fully functional yet. Based on Google’s usual timelines, we could see Gemini officially launch on Android Auto by mid-2025. This would likely coincide with its rollout to other platforms like Google TV.
