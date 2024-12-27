Google revamps Android Auto's music player with new design and features

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This update also includes a new font for Android Auto, which is a nice touch. And the best part is that this new design will work with all audio apps on Android Auto. So no matter what app you use, you'll get the same great experience.It's been speculated that this update could be a sign that Google is getting closer to releasing its "Car Media" update, which is supposed to let Android Auto play local media from a car, including radio stations. That is one feature I personally have been wishing for a while, so it would be nice if that is added in early 2025. However, as it stands we will have to wait and see what happens, as it has not been found to have been included in this latest update.Personally, I'm excited about this new music player. I think it looks a lot cleaner and more modern than the old one, and I'm always happy to see Google making updates to Android Auto. It's a great platform, and I'm glad to see it getting some love. It's especially important since more and more cars are coming with Android Auto built-in these days.