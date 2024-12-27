Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google revamps Android Auto's music player with new design and features

By
Android Audio
Google is rolling out a new music player for Android Auto, and it's a pretty big change. This update is happening in Android Auto 13.4, and it's one of the first major changes to the platform in a while.

Now, you might be wondering why this is such a big deal. Well, for starters, Android Auto's music player has always had the same basic design for all audio apps. Whether you're using Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music, the layout has always been the same. This is actually a good thing because it means you don't have to re-learn the layout for each app, which could be dangerous while driving.

But with this new update, the music player is getting a fresh look. The album art has been moved to the left side, and the track progress bar is now next to it. The text is a bit smaller, and the buttons have been rearranged to take up the full width of the display. It's a subtle change, but it makes a big difference in terms of usability.

 

This update also includes a new font for Android Auto, which is a nice touch. And the best part is that this new design will work with all audio apps on Android Auto. So no matter what app you use, you'll get the same great experience.

It's been speculated that this update could be a sign that Google is getting closer to releasing its "Car Media" update, which is supposed to let Android Auto play local media from a car, including radio stations. That is one feature I personally have been wishing for a while, so it would be nice if that is added in early 2025. However, as it stands we will have to wait and see what happens, as it has not been found to have been included in this latest update.

Personally, I'm excited about this new music player. I think it looks a lot cleaner and more modern than the old one, and I'm always happy to see Google making updates to Android Auto. It's a great platform, and I'm glad to see it getting some love. It's especially important since more and more cars are coming with Android Auto built-in these days.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

