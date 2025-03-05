GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Android 16 launches earlier this year, here is why this wasn’t possible before

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
Android 16 logo
Google is expected to launch Android 16 much earlier this year, a move that the Mountain View company hopes to repeat in the coming years. Typically, a new version of Android is released every year in Q3, but Google announced that Android 16 will be rolled out in Q2.

The search giant revealed months ago that Android 16 will be launched in the first week of June, but the exact date remains a mystery at the moment. In an interview with Android Police, Google’s President of the Android Ecosystem, Sameer Samat, confirmed that Android 16 remains on track for that June release that we’ve been promised.

Also, Samat explained why Google is able to release Android 16 several months earlier in 2025 and why it wasn’t possible before. According to him, Google is now using Trunk Stable development for Android 16.

Trunk Stable development means that everyone working on Android is contributing to the same branch of code. We can build the entire system more regularly and more often. That’s opposed to all working on different branches, and then we merge them all at the end. Then we need a lot of time to work out problems and challenges.

– Sameer Samat, Google President of the Android Ecosystem, March 2025

Samat went on to say that the multiple teams working on a new Android release would meet in June to bring together all the different branch codes and see what needs to be ironed out.

It would then take Google’s engineers several months from June to address all the issues, which forced the company to delay the launch of a major Android update until later in the year.

Pixel 9 Pro | Image credit: PhoneArena

Another reason that Google’s strategy to release a new version of Android much earlier is working now is that the search giant is tackling smaller updates in a different way. The monthly “feature drop” updates bring meaningful changes that haven’t been part of the main Android release, and that’s probably going to happen in the future too.

When we have new capabilities, the decision is always between do we hold this for an operating system release, or do we give it to people on a more quarterly cadence with Android drops. We’ve gotten a great response to Android drops because it feels like your phone is always getting better.

– Sameer Samat, Google President of the Android Ecosystem, March 2025

Finally, Samat promised that Google will provide more in-depth details about major releases like Android 16, a change that will address the thirst for knowledge that many Android fans tend to have after every big release.

Usually, Google only highlights the most important changes a major Android update brings, leaving the rest to its hardcore fans to discover. Thankfully, that’s about to change if Google keeps its promise.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless