Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Android 16 may promote this Google app to a core app that cannot be uninstalled

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Android green robot logo on a colorful background.
Android 16's Developer Preview 2 brings an interesting new change: Google Keep will be a system app, meaning it cannot be uninstalled. You'll still be able to disable the app and put it in a dormant state. It seems this decision may be related to an upcoming lock screen notes feature.

Google Keep is Google's note-taking app, and it seems it's gotten a promotion with Android 16 Developer Preview 2. This change indicates that Google is readying to grant Keep with a new role and more responsibilities.

System apps are pre-installed apps that let the OS perform essential functions on a device. These functions are usually related to settings, messaging, calling, system management, and others. Users are not able to uninstall those apps unless they root the device. Of course, you can still disable some of these apps to free up storage if you need to.

Google Keep is currently not an app that can't be uninstalled, but it would reportedly become a core app with Android 16. It seems the change may be related to Google's reported plans to grant it more functionality and integration with other core Android features.

Screenshot showing that Google Keep doesn&amp;#039;t offer the option of uninstalling with Android 16.
Image Credit - Android Authority

Of course, this change can also be due to Google's preparation for an upcoming lock screen note-taking feature. The feature is expected to become official with Android 15, most likely. The feature would work rather straightforwardly: it would let you write notes quickly without having to unlock your phone to do so.

I'm incredibly curious about what Google plans to do with Google Keep. Although I'm someone who would like core apps that cannot be installed to be minimal (bloatware for example has always annoyed me), it may be worth it to have the app uninstallable if it's doing something important.

I'm wondering what this would be though, as a lock screen note-taking feature doesn't (at least to me) seem like something so important for the phone's functionality. We'll know more soon, probably, so stay tuned!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless